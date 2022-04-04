Aleksander Vucic, current president, claims victory in Serbia’s elections | World

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claimed on Sunday (3) a landslide victory in the presidential elections, in which he presented himself as the guarantee of stability under the shadow of the war in Ukraine.

“I received 2,245,000 of the votes in the first round”, said the president during a speech, which would be equivalent to about 60% of the votes.

The vote, hampered by some incidents reported by NGOs and the opposition, was called to elect 250 deputies and councilors, in addition to the president.

Official results are due to be announced on Monday night (4), but Vucic showed confidence even before the polls closed, ensuring that a count would not be necessary.

“I am pleased that a large number of people voted and showed the democratic nature of Serbian society,” Vucic said in a televised message.

At night, the Electoral Commission estimated that the turnout would have reached 60% of voters.

According to the latest polls, the head of state’s centre-right SNS party is expected to confirm control of Parliament. And the president appears as the favorite for a second term in this country traditionally close to Russia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February altered the course of the election campaign, which analysts said would focus on the environment, corruption and citizens’ rights.

Vucic, accused of authoritarianism by his rivals, took advantage of the instability caused by the war and presented himself as the only candidate capable of managing the country in the midst of the crisis.

During the campaign, the president created a new slogan: “Peace. Stability. Vucic.”

In a country that was once considered a pariah, memories of the wars that led to the violent disintegration of Yugoslavia and the economic sanctions that affected the middle class are still very much alive.

People prefer a leader who promises stability than risking change,” said Zoran Stojiljkovic, professor of political science in Belgrade.

“Major crises, at least in the short term, favor those already in power. They generate uncertainty, fear and hope that the system will at least guarantee basic security,” he adds.

A few months ago, the opposition appeared to have advanced in the polls.

In January, Vucic scrapped a controversial project for a lithium mine that sparked protests from tens of thousands of people.

The retreat came as a surprise to a man who does not usually change his position after a decade in power, such as deputy prime minister, head of government or president.

The opposition is hoping for a high turnout this Sunday to take the dispute to the second round.

Polls pointed to retired general Zdravko Ponos, a surprise candidate from the pro-European opposition, as Vucic’s main opponent.

“I hope the vote is synonymous with serious change in Serbia,” Ponos said. “I believe in a bright future and the elections are a good way to change the situation.”

But analysts do not expect major changes from the current parliament, which is controlled almost entirely by the pro-Vucic coalition.

In Serbia, many support the Kremlin war, including some opposition parties. And those who don’t, don’t speak out aloud for fear of alienating pro-Moscow voters.

Also, Vucic has other weapons. In his tenure, he has intensified influence at all levels of power and de facto controls institutions, as well as almost all media.