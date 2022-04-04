Amid war, Baltic countries stop importing Russian gas

posted on 04/02/2022 20:00



(credit: OLIVIER HOSLET)

The director of the Latvian natural gas storage operator said on Saturday (2) that the Baltic countries no longer import Russian natural gas. “As of April 1, Russian natural gas no longer flows to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania,” Uldis Bariss, CEO of Conexus Baltic Grid, said on the radio.

“If there were still doubts about whether there could be confidence in Russian supplies, current events clearly show us that there is no more confidence,” he added.

Bariss also said that the Baltic market is currently fueled by gas reserves stored underground in Latvia. The move comes at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to take advantage of his country’s energy power.

Faced with the paralysis of the Russian economy due to international sanctions, Putin warned European Union (EU) member countries that they would have to open ruble accounts to pay for Russian gas.

While the United States has banned imports of Russian oil and gas, the European bloc – which received around 40% of its gas supply from Russia in 2021 – has kept deliveries from Moscow.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged the rest of the EU to follow the example of the Baltic countries.

“As of this month, there is no more Russian gas in Lithuania,” he wrote on Twitter. “Years ago, my country took decisions that today allow us to painlessly break our energetic ties with the aggressor,” he added. “If we can do it, so can the rest of Europe,” he concluded.