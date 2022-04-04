Analysis: Father and sons arrested after reacting to robbery – Lifestyle













Walter, Brian and Ernesto – as well as anyone with even the slightest sense of justice – would never have imagined that preventing a robbery inside their own home would end up with the thieves on the loose and the victims in jail.

The trio made up of father and children lives in San Lorenzo, province of Santa Fe (Argentina), and was surprised by two thieves who broke into their home to commit a robbery. The three managed to surrender the bandits and kept them at home until they were handed over to the police.

But it was after they left the police station that an even bigger surprise happened: the three had to return, but now not as victims, but as criminals. It so happens that the thieves denounced the trio for assault, false imprisonment and “mistreatment”.

As a result, parents and children were detained on February 23 and, after two requests to extend preventive detention – one for 15 days and the other for another 30 – they remain incarcerated. Meanwhile, the bandits answer for the attempted robbery in freedom.

Public defender Leandro Demichelli filed a habeas corpus request claiming self-defense, however, it was denied.

Both the father and the children do not have a criminal record, while thieves Nicolás Tofanelli and Alexis Obregón have convictions for robbery and attempted murder.

According to Walter’s ex-wife and mother of the two boys, they are “being treated like delinquents”. She also stated that the judge claims they could not have taken “justice into their own hands”.

This is the sort of thing that happens in countries where leftist politics see thugs as “victims of society” and anyone who tries to defend themselves as “justice” and “outlaw”. Here we have the group of “I can’t stand to see a ‘boy’ being arrested just because he steals a cell phone” and the decriminalization of “necessary theft” and “insignificant theft”, even if the person is a repeat offender.

We cannot take justice into our own hands, while criminals can take any injustice with their hands – armed, even – knowing that impunity is almost always certain. Congratulations to all involved!