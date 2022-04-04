Antonov reveals which of his planes were destroyed and damaged in Ukraine

photo: Antonov





Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov Airlines has under its belt the development and production of some of the most peculiar and exotic aircraft in the world. Some of the models have only one model produced, as was the case with the An-225, which was destroyed in the war, and the An-132D, which was damaged.

The fact that many of these aircraft were in Ukraine when Russia invaded, aroused a feeling of apprehension in the aeronautical world. Of course, human lives lost in war are more important than material losses.however, seeing classic aircraft, and that make a difference in world trade, at risk also raises emotions in those who follow the airline industry.

To give you an idea, the An-225 was able to reduce the transport of large loads in days or even months. Were it not for him, only special operations involving trucks, trains and ships could move parts of the oil and gas industry, generators, turbines, among many others.





After the Russians left Kiev, it was possible that the damage was, in fact, verified at Gostomel airport, where Antonov Airlines’ operational base and one of its largest hangars are located.

In addition to the destruction of the An-225 Mriya, other aircraft were also severely damaged. This Sunday (3), Antonov released a short list of this trail of destruction.

DESTROYED: According to the state-owned company, in addition to the An-225 (the only example), an An-26 (series produced, with 1,400 manufactured) and an An-74 (which had 195 produced) were destroyed.

DAMAGED: In addition to these, an An-12 (1,248 produced), an An-22 (68 produced), an An-28 (191 produced), an An-132D (prototype, only one built) and an An-124 Ruslan (55 produced). This list is yet to grow.

For those that were damaged, Antonov will still assess whether they can be repaired. The extent of damage, however, is variable, ranging from projectile holes to entire pieces destroyed.



