BH to have vaccination campaigns against influenza and measles this Monday – Gerais

Gil Leonardi / MG Press The week begins with two important milestones in the vaccination calendar for children and adults living in Belo Horizonte. For boys and girls aged between six months and five years, it is time for the measles immunization, while for the elderly over 80 years old, the injection to protect against the flu arrives – in other Brazilian cities, the dose is already for people over 60 years old. . According to the Belo Horizonte City Hall (PBH), the campaign against the flu runs until June 26 and includes workers in the health area. In the capital, all 152 health centers are prepared to serve the population.

As for measles doses, PBH expects to vaccinate around 117,000 children. In a note, the authorities of the Municipal Health Department inform that “the Ministry of Health kept the alert for the active circulation of the virus in the country, and, as it is a high-transmission disease, it is necessary to have a high vaccination coverage, about 95%, so that the circulation is interrupted”. Still according to the city hall, the last confirmed case of measles in the capital was in 2020. Vaccination is carried out from Monday to Friday at the municipal health centers. Those responsible for the children should take the vaccination booklet or card to check the doses applied and a better assessment of pending issues. The addresses and opening hours of the Health centers can be accessed on the PBH portal.

Pandemic and the fall of vaccination

Research developed by an epidemiologist at the Federal University of Pelotas-RS (UFPel) shows that the measles pandemic is associated with a drop of around 20% in childhood immunization in Brazil, and there is an urgent need to promote new campaigns. This view is shared by infectious disease specialist and director of Target Medicine of Precision, Adelino de Melo Freire Jnior, who evaluates the simultaneous implementation of campaigns to combat influenza and measles as positive.

“The first and second years of the pandemic were a great justification for not vaccinating against other diseases, because people avoided going to health services, thus having an impact on the immunization of children around the world. But when we think that we already have a year of vaccination against COVID-19, that this brings more security, people need to follow the vaccination schedule again. We are a successful country in this field and we cannot lose that reputation”, says Freire Jnior.

The doctor explains that vaccination is one of the most efficient scientific methods in the history of medicine and is concerned about the large amount of misinformation linked to the immunizing agent against COVID-19. “It is a risk to have people dying for something that can be avoided”, he says about a possible impact of “fake news”, existing during the pandemic, on vaccines against other diseases, traditionally included in the Brazilian vaccination schedule.

The flu

The National Influenza Vaccination Campaign begins this Monday (4th), in Minas Gerais, for people over 60 years of age and health professionals. In BH, due to the availability of immunizations, the offer will be staggered. Therefore, the first phase establishes that residents over 80 are eligible to receive the vaccine. This age group comprises about 72,000 people in the capital.

The campaign runs until June 3 and also includes children throughout the period. Infectious disease specialist Adelino de Melo explains why these people were chosen to receive protection against the flu. “They are groups in which there is a greater risk of becoming ill with severe forms of the disease, so they are treated with priority. Traditionally, influenza circulates more from the autumn onwards, so now is the traditional time for the vaccination campaign.”

Influenza vaccines are updated annually to keep up with the rate at which the virus mutates. The immunizing agent offered in this campaign, for example, already protects against H3N2, the strain responsible for the outbreak of the disease earlier this year.

In Minas, the estimated public for influenza vaccination is over 7.8 million people. In the whole country, according to the Ministry of Health, there are 76.5 million. To this end, 80 million doses of vaccines produced by the Butantan Institute in So Paulo will be distributed.

North of Minas

For the residents of 86 municipalities in the North of Minas, the 24th National Influenza Influenza Vaccination Campaign and the 8th National Measles Monitoring and Vaccination Campaign for Health Workers begin this Monday. Both campaigns run until June 3, with the “D-Day” of mobilization scheduled for April 30.

The Health Surveillance coordinator of the Regional Health Superintendence (SRS) of Montes Claros, Agna Soares da Silva Menezes explains that vaccination against influenza has 18 priority groups. In the health macro-region of the North of Minas, it is estimated that 599,100 people are vaccinated in 61 days of

The largest target public to be immunized against the flu is concentrated in 54 municipalities that make up the area covered by SRS Montes Claros: 395,200 people.