Bluetooth speaker: see 7 options to connect your cell phone | Which one to buy?

Speakers with Bluetooth connection can be interesting for people who like to listen to music from their cell phones and do not give up playing playlists that liven up parties and meetings with friends. Companies like JBL, Multilaser, LG and Amazon offer models for prices from R$135, as is the case of Multilaser Move SP347, which promises autonomy of up to six hours of battery life.

The Echo Dot (3rd generation) is a box with connection to Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant that receives voice commands to play music and read news for values ​​starting from R$ 331. Another alternative is the JBL Go 3, which features resistance to water and dust and promise of good sound quality for about R$ 219. Check below seven Bluetooth speakers to buy in Brazil in 2022.

The Multilaser SP347 is a sound box that can stand out among the public looking for an affordable product to help when enjoying music. Even with lower figures, it brings elaborate features like a 1,200 mAh rechargeable battery and Bluetooth 4.2. The product has a 4.5 star rating on Amazon and reviews mention sound quality. It is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 135.

The device promises to deliver an autonomy of up to six hours away from outlets, a factor that facilitates use in different places. In addition, the box delivers a power of 16 W RMS, an intermediate number among the listed products. The equipment has physical buttons that allow you to answer calls and a battery level indicator.

Pros: cost-effectiveness and ease of transport

cost-effectiveness and ease of transport Cons: no water protection

The Essential Sound Go, by i2GO, is a sound box that promises to deliver up to eight hours of autonomy. The sound is provided by two outputs with 5 W of power each, totaling 10 W. The driver, in turn, has a size of 45 mm. It is suitable for an audience that wants varied features for a more affordable price. The box is rated 4.5 stars on Amazon and buyers highlight the quality of workmanship. The device is found for figures from R$ 149.

Connectivity has options such as Bluetooth version 5.0, space for a memory card, a pen drive and a P2 cable. Another outstanding feature is the IPX4 certification, which guarantees water resistance in cases of splash. With a range of up to ten meters between cell phone and box, the product also offers TWS technology, which allows it to be paired with other i2GO speakers that have the function. The equipment is compact and is marketed in black.

Pros: support to use virtual assistant

support to use virtual assistant Cons: 10W maximum power

The MCO-11, by Mondial, has a design with a colorful and stylized finish. In addition, it comes with colored lights that can liven up the environment along with the songs, as well as FM radio. Therefore, it can stand out among those looking for differentiated functions beyond audio reproduction. The product has an audio output with a power of 50 W RMS and can be found on Amazon for R$ 199.

This feature should deliver significant performance both outdoors and in crowded places. The device has Bluetooth, in addition to USB input, auxiliary cable and microphone. The equipment is rated at 4.1 in ratings with emphasis on value for money.

Pros: 50W audio power and FM Radio support

50W audio power and FM Radio support Cons: no information about battery capacity

The JBL Go 3 is a compact model recommended for those looking for boxes that are easy to carry, but don’t forget about audio quality. The battery capacity is 2.7 Wh and promises to provide autonomy of up to five hours. As for the connection to the cell phone, it can be done via Bluetooth 5.1 or the USB-C cable, if the device is compatible. The product is sold for figures from R$ 219.

The box has IP67 water and dust resistance certification, which guarantees greater peace of mind when using it in environments such as the pool, beach and even in the bath. The audio output power is 4.2W RMS, which should provide satisfactory sound quality. Reviews on Amazon’s website rate the product at 4.8 stars and comments reinforce positive experiences with the sound.

Pros: easy to carry and battery life of five hours

easy to carry and battery life of five hours Cons: no battery level indicator

The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is an option that delivers functionality beyond the Bluetooth connection. The sound box is suitable for those looking for varied features in a single device and stands out for its cost-effectiveness. In addition to playing music, the box can inform the news of the day, as well as the weather forecast through Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. The device is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 331.

The product can be controlled by cell phone, via app, or by voice command. Therefore, the user can request music or control smart home appliances. It even has four long-range microphones to ensure that a command is heard even from a distance. The datasheet is complete with a 1.6 inch speaker, 3.5 mm audio output and a cable for connection to the socket. Buyers rated the box 4.8 stars out of 5 and praised the quality of the reproduced sound. O TechTudo reviewed the device in July 2020 and concluded that the accessory is an interesting option for those who want to start leaving their home connected.

Pros: independent operation of the cell phone and control via voice command

independent operation of the cell phone and control via voice command Cons: needs to be plugged in to work

The LG Xboom Go PL7 is a model that should contemplate the public that wants to invest a greater amount in the sound quality of the speakers. It can be used to listen to music or also to amplify the sound of the TV, as it has various connections such as Bluetooth, P2 cable and USB. The device can still be used to answer calls through the box itself, as well as the function of activating the cell phone’s virtual assistants by voice command. This option is seen in figures from R$ 749.

According to the manufacturer, the battery’s 3,900 mAh capacity should deliver up to 24 hours away from outlets. The technical sheet also includes protection against splashes by the IPX5 certificate. The product has the possibility of control via application, the LG Xboom, available for Android and iOS. O TechTudo tested the equipment in October 2020 and concluded that the design is very beautiful and the battery is very interesting. Consumers rated the box 4.7 stars and stated that the speakers and Meridian technology deliver good audio quality.

Pros: autonomy for a day away from outlets and water resistance

autonomy for a day away from outlets and water resistance Cons: high value

Echo Studio is also aimed at those looking for more features than just playing music and audio in general. It invests in sound quality, as it has five speakers that promise to reproduce powerful bass and clear highs. In addition, the Dolby Atmos technology present in the data sheet promises to deliver an immersive sound with perception of space and depth. Consumers can also use Alexa and interested parties need to pay BRL 1,614 to purchase the product.

Alexa’s voice command features, control of home appliances and interaction with games and delivery apps are also present in this model. Compatible with 2.4 and 5 GHz networks, the Echo Studio requires prior configuration via the app and requires a power outlet to work. The device gathers positive reviews due to sound immersion and audio capture, which results in its 4.6 stars out of 5.

Pros: works with voice command, has five speakers and Dolby Atmos technology

works with voice command, has five speakers and Dolby Atmos technology Cons: need outlet to work

