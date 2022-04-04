Bocardi interrupts BDSP to update Rodrigo’s status: “It’s delicate”

The anchor confirmed that the boy’s health condition is still considered serious, despite an improvement.

With Rodrigo Mussi completing five days of hospitalizationthis Monday (04), Bocardi summoned reporter Indianara directly from Hospital das Clínicas to provide updates on your health status on Good morning Sao Paulo. It was clarified that there was an improvement, but it is still a delicate case.

For those who don’t know, the former BBB suffered a head trauma after a serious car accident. He was thrown out of the vehicle as he was not wearing a seat belt. Soon after, he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent several surgeries.

The whole of Brazil is united in prayers for the boy’s improvement, and Rodrigo Bocardi interrupted the programming of Bom Dia São Paulo to update his health status on Globo.

“Rodrigo Mussi remains hospitalized in the ICU of the clinics hospital, but, according to the latest bulletin released, he is recovering every day. In the last few days, he showed a significant improvement, especially in kidney function, and he also moved his arm and leg”, began reporter Indianara, who followed:

“Despite that, the condition is considered delicate, it is serious. The accident happened on Thursday at dawn, at the height of the Pinheiros marginal, he had an accident. He remains hospitalized, we are still in the crowd”, concluded the girl on Globo.

CASE COVERAGE IN ALL GLOBO PROGRAMMING

The Fantastic, which aired last Sunday (03), gave more information about what had happened before the accident.

“Fantástico had access to images recorded minutes before the crash and now reconstitutes the dramatic details of the rescue”, commented the reporter responsible, who showed Rodrigo at Morumbi stadium watching the first game of the Paulista Championship final, in which São Paulo won. the palm trees.

“When the game was over, we went to another box, I said goodbye, I went back home and he stayed there”, commented Guilherme Napolitano, former BBB and now a friend of his who was with him at the stadium. After what happened, Rodrigo went to a condominium in Osasco, which is located in Greater São Paulo.