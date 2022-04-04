Choose who to show your “last seen” to on WhatsApp

Always seeking to bring news to its users, the Whatsapp is developing a new feature. According to website information WABetaInfo, who discovered the novelty, soon the messenger will be able to allow it to be possible to choose who to show the notification of “last seen”.

The user will be able to choose specific contacts, instead of simply hiding their status from all contacts as has been the case until now.

The discovery was made by a website already known to the public

The WABetaInfo website found the new feature in the beta version of the iOS app, but according to the website, the feature for the Android beta is also now available.

Currently WhatsApp allows three options for the user to allow the viewing of their “last seen” notification, but it is only possible to select contacts or no one.

The expectation is that if the feature is incorporated into the stable version of the application, the option of “my contacts except…” will become available, and the notification can be hidden for specific contacts.

Also according to WABetaInfo information, other features, such as hiding the profile picture and the “message” tab, may be implemented in other settings. WhatsApp privacy.

It is important to note that the feature, if implemented, will work reciprocally, making it impossible to see the notification of those who have been blocked as well. If you are part of the beta version of the app, just follow these steps to test the new feature:

Click on the three dots;

Go to the “Configuration” option;

Select the option “privacy”;

Click on “My contacts except”, in the “last seen” option;

Choose contacts.

It is also being tested in the version for Windows 11 – in version 2.2212.2.0 of WhatsApp UWP -, the self-destruct feature for photos and videos.

Media that are sent with the option activated will be destroyed after viewing, although the feature cannot prevent the screen print, it already guarantees that the original version of the file will disappear.

Both features are in the development stage and the expectation is that, if they pass the tests, they will soon arrive for Meta messenger users.