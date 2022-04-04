Cooking at home is good for mental health, study concludes

+



Have you ever heard that cooking is also therapy? It’s true — and science claims it. A study published on March 17 in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition demonstrates that preparing your own food at home is good for mental health.

The survey included 657 participants, who took a seven-week course on healthy cooking promoted by British chef Jamie Oliver. Between 2016 and 2018, a mobile kitchen passed through the campuses from two Australian universities. After this period, scientists from Edith Cowan University, in the same country, analyzed the impacts of the course on the lives of the people recruited.

After six months of the end of the course, participants who took the classes noticed a significant positive change in their overall mental and physical health. “Improving the quality of people’s diets can be a preventive strategy to stop or delay the increase in poor mental health, [de] obesity and other metabolic health disorders”, explains, in a note, Joanna Rees, leader of the research.

However, the cause of this change was not new eating habits, as participants who were obese or overweight and those who did not adhere to the course diet showed the same results. “This suggests a link between confidence and satisfaction in cooking and the mental health benefits,” explains Rees.

Another aspect analyzed was whether there was any change in trust between men and women at the end of the course. According to the results, confidence levels and cooking skills were equal. Before classes, however, the reality was quite different: 77% of women said they were confident in the kitchen against only 23% of men.

In addition to improving mental health, the study also suggests that greater confidence in cooking can help with relationships within the home, reducing gender bias. “This, in turn, can help overcome some of the barriers presented by not knowing how to cook, such as easing the time constraints that can lead to high-energy but low-nutrition ready-to-eat meals,” concludes Rees.