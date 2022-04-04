Costa Rica elects new president under challenge of economic crisis | World

Costa Rica will elect a new president this Sunday (3), who will have the challenge of facing the serious economic crisis that affects one of the most stable and “happiest” democracies in Latin America.

In the dispute are the rightist Rodrigo Chaves and the centrist José María Figueres. Both assure that the priority of their governments will be the economy, although the campaign has had more accusations than proposals.

1 of 2 Right-wing candidate Rodrigo Chaves, favorite in polls, during a debate last week — Photo: Reuters/Mayela Lopez Right-wing candidate Rodrigo Chaves, favorite in polls, during a debate last week — Photo: Reuters/Mayela Lopez

According to polls, Chaves, punished for sexual harassment, leads against Figueres, a former president accused of corruption.

2 of 2 The candidate of the center and former president of the country, José Maria Figueres, waves to supporters this Sunday (3) – Photo: Mayela Lopez/ Reuters The center’s candidate and former president of the country, José Maria Figueres, waves to supporters this Sunday (3) – Photo: Mayela Lopez / Reuters

The country’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) declared the polls to open at 6:00 am local time (9:00 am Brasília time), with closing at 18:00 pm (21:00 pm Brasília time). The first results should be announced at night.

About 3.5 million of this nation’s 5 million people are eligible to vote. The winner will rule for four years.

“I’m going to elect the person I like and who has good principles to govern Costa Rica. The first concern is that there is work, economy and security,” said the worker Ángela Marín, 58, the first to vote for the Liceo de San Antonio de Coronado, in the capital San José.

“The two remaining candidates are people in whom there is not much confidence. But we have to choose between the two and we hope that there is something good,” he added.

Long lines formed early in the capital’s voting centers.

“The next president has to change everything. There is no work here, there is nothing (…). I want whoever wins to fight for this country,” said 64-year-old travel agent Ana Briceño on a pedestrian street in San José.

Briceño is familiar with the impact of the pandemic on tourism, the main economic engine of this country, a leader in environmental protection and with abundant natural attractions.

Poverty affects 23% of the country’s inhabitants, which suffered one of the biggest declines in employment in the region between 2019 and 2020 (-14%), along with Peru, according to ECLAC. Your debt is equal to 70% of your GDP.

Despite the setbacks, The Costa Rica leads the ranking in Latin America of the “happiest” countries in the world, according to the most recent “World Happiness Report”.

“The urgent issues to be addressed are those that cause discomfort and suffering to the population. First, the lack of work. Second, the cost of living”, highlighted Chaves, from the new Social Democratic Progress Party (PPSD).

At age 60, Chaves is an economist who has worked for more than 30 years at the World Bank. He was also Minister of Finance of the current government of Carlos Alvarado, for 180 days, between 2019 and 2020.

“In the economic agenda, unemployment is the most important, the creation of job opportunities is the priority (…). The first projects that we are going to present to the Assembly have to do with the promotion of work”, said Figueres, from the traditional National Liberation Party (PLN).

A 67-year-old industrial engineer, he was president between 1994 and 1998 and is the son of the historic president José Figueres Ferrer, who extinguished the army in 1948.

Chaves received a sanction for sexual harassment of two subordinates at the World Bank and Figueres was involved in a suspected corruption investigation by a US$900,000 consultancy provided by French company Alcatel, which acknowledged the payment of bribes in exchange for contracts.

Chaves assures that the events, which took place between 2008 and 2013, were “jokes” that were “misinterpreted due to cultural differences”.

Meanwhile, Figueres, against whom formal proceedings have never been opened, acknowledges that he was wrong to not return to the country when requested. The investigation was carried out in 2004 when he was working in Switzerland.

There are 18.1% undecided, according to a survey by the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP-UCR) on March 29.

In the polls, Chaves remained ahead, but his lead narrowed from 10 percentage points in early March to just over three.

Projections give Chaves 41.4% of the votes against 38% for Figueres.

The first round was held on 6 February with 25 candidates, finishing with Figueres in first.