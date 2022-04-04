CRM-PI warns doctors about dengue and calls for energetic measures

O Regional Council of Medicine of Piauí (CRM-PI)) released a note warning about the increase in the number of dengue cases in the state. The Council also stressed that physicians remain vigilant regarding the diagnoses and evolution of cases.

NOTE TO PHYSICIANS AND PIAUIENSE SOCIETY

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Piauí (CRM-PI) expresses its alert about the escalation in the number of dengue cases in our state, including death notifications.

According to the most recent and official epidemiological reports on dengue, the recorded increases draw attention, which requires managers and the population to adopt more energetic measures to prevent and combat the disease.

The CRM-PI asks doctors from Piauí to remain vigilant regarding the early diagnosis and evolution of cases.

Teresina-PI, April 1, 2022.

REGIONAL COUNCIL OF MEDICINE OF THE STATE OF PIAUÍ

TERESINA HAS MORE THAN 1,200 CASES

The capital of Piauí is experiencing a high in dengue cases. The Teresina Health Surveillance Board informed this Friday (1) that Teresina has more than 1,200 confirmed cases of dengue clinically. In addition, two deaths from complications of the disease have already been confirmed in the city.

Comparing with the first data released at the beginning of the year, cases have increased significantly. In January, Teresina had registered 53 cases of the disease.

For laboratory confirmations, test samples were sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory of Piauí (Lacn-PI). The director of Health Surveillance at FMS, Amariles Borba, recommends that the population look for health professionals in case of suspected dengue. “If you have body pain, abdominal pain, and if when you lie down and get up, the world turns, please seek a health service. We have found many serious cases”, explains Amariles.

