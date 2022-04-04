Current bureaucracy can be colorful, but it still corrupts – 04/03/2022 – Luiz Felipe Pondé

Anarchism was one of the currents that throughout the 19th century disputed the political imagination of European revolutionaries. Having controversial figures like Mikhail Bakunin as one of its founding fathers, anarchism also has less socialist and more individualist forms, like the American philosopher Henry Thoreau or even capitalist, like the anarcho-capitalists who worship the market.

The abstract idea of ​​a stateless society is the most common way of thinking about anarchism. Another way is to associate anarchism with political nihilism and widespread violence in society. A more consistent way of getting to know anarchism is to look for some of its exponents, and from their historical experiences, to understand against whom or what anarchism turned.

For the Brazilian reader, I recommend “A História do Anarquismo” by Jean Préposiet, translated by 70 editions.

Russian Prince Piotr Alexeivich Kropotkin was one of the greatest figures of anarchism. Let’s look at a few context corrections against those who think that Russia is a stroganoff.

Being a prince in Russia had nothing to do with being the son of the Tsar. It was an ancestral title of nobility. Count and Baron were an import bought from Germany by the Romanovs, who were themselves Germans in origin — an argument used by the Russians during the first war accusing them of being traitors.

The princes, on the other hand, were descendants of the boyars, tribal leaders who had driven out the Mongols and created European Russia from Kiev, the capital of all Russia — a prince had deep roots in the history of Russia’s founding. Kropotkin’s family were princes of Smolensk in the Russian west. Family tradition held that they were descendants of the Rurik dynasty, which had been regent of the Kiev principality and had ruled Russia before the Romanovs. So we are faced with the Russian-Ukrainian high aristocracy.

From a young age, Prince Kropotkin — a title he later rejected — showed his rebellious vocation to the mistreatment of slave-servants — his family had about 1,200 souls, which was a good asset at the time. His military career took him to Siberia, turning down more future posts in the government hierarchy. The travels he made through eastern Siberia and China profoundly marked his worldview and his exercise as a geographer.

Despite the importance of coexistence, especially in Switzerland, with disciples of Marx and Bakunin —which he preferred—, where he learned a lot from the revolutionary workers, it was his experience with Russian peasants that determined his political vision of the world.

Already in the army, Kropotkin found what would be one of his great objects of hatred and combat: the bureaucratic mentality and its hierarchy. The realization that bureaucracy — said to be necessary for the proper functioning of society — was, in fact, an artifact against people solving their everyday problems, jumped to Kropotkin’s eyes. More than that: there is a specific jouissance in the bureaucratic mentality, and this jouissance degenerates those who submit to it.

We see that before a political speech against the notion of state, Kropotkin realized that the power of bureaucracy corrupted people and drained their creative capacity. Anyone living in the 21st century knows this, even if today’s bureaucracy is colorful and takes the form of apps and passwords.

His exploratory travels, and the peasants’ ability to survive, led him to join the Russian populist movement (narodnik) that preached “going to the people” as a way of learning to live in their communities (mir) and, at the same time, helping them out of illiteracy, poverty and ignorance.

The Narodniks were an important matrix of the Russian revolution. Evidently, the result of this “going to the people” was ambivalent for these young people. A lot of inspiration and a lot of agony.

In his clashes with the Marxists and Bolsheviks, Kropotkin identified in them the enjoyment of the bureaucratic hierarchy and thus predicted the failure of the Russian revolution.