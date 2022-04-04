DF begins flu vaccination of elderly people and health professionals

The national influenza vaccination campaign starts next Monday (4/3) for seniors aged 60 and over and health workers in the Federal District.

The next stage begins on May 3 and will cover the other priority groups listed by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Health Department, the target audience in the DF represents 1,086,547 people and the goal is to vaccinate 90% of each of the priority groups by June 3, the date scheduled for the end of the campaign.

The folder also states that the new round of vaccination will coincide with that of Covid-19, the priority will be immunization against the new coronavirus for children aged 5 to 11 years. This age group will be prioritized in the second phase of influenza.

“In these situations, the orientation is to respect the minimum interval of 15 days between vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years. For adults, an interval between the Covid-19 vaccine and the other immunizations is no longer necessary”, explains the secretary.

The Federal District received 95,600 doses of the immunizing agent against influenza, 20% of the total needed for the groups in the first stage. The remaining amount will be sent weekly by the Ministry of Health throughout the campaign.

First stage (April 4th to June 3rd)

Seniors aged 60 years and over

Health care workers

Second stage (May 3rd to June 3rd)

Children from 6 months to 5 years, i.e. 4 years, 11 months and 29 days

pregnant women

puerperal women

Indian people

Elementary and higher education teachers

People with chronic noncommunicable diseases and other special medical conditions

People with permanent disabilities

truck drivers

Urban and long-haul passenger road public transport workers

port workers

Security and Rescue Forces

Armed forces

Employees of the deprivation of liberty system

Population deprived of liberty, adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 years under socio-educational measures

Vaccination coverage

Last year, the Federal District did not reach the vaccination coverage goal of the campaign. 1,048,225 doses against influenza were administered in public and private networks.

Of this total of doses applied, 641,990 (61.3%) benefited members of one of the priority groups. The percentage of vaccinated target audience was 67.4%, not reaching the target of 90% and being the lowest in the last 10 years.