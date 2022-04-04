Does the habit of moderate drinking decrease the risks for the heart?

Each metabolism has its particularities, so it is not possible to mention a limit for alcohol consumption. It is known that from exaggeration some complications related to the liver can arise, but in relation to heart disease and high blood pressure, even experts defend that controlled consumption of alcohol is not harmful.

See too: Detox foods that speed up metabolism and help with weight loss

Among the benefits and harms, this discussion still divides opinions, but from the advancement of science and laboratory analysis, more assertive conclusions could be obtained.

A survey involving the impact of taking this type of drug was carried out with 400,000 people aged approximately 57 years each. All necessary data were collected and stored confidentially by UK Biotank, in England and should be used by academics from different areas in the future.

The result considered that the non-alcoholic group has a 9% chance of developing coronary heart anomalieswhile the fraction that drinks at least one dose of alcohol per day has a 10.5% risk.

Despite the index having a minimal difference, other observations were part of the report…

Published in JAMA, The Journal of American Medical, a prestigious means of scientific dissemination, the study answered questions that have intrigued health professionals for years. However, despite revealing a minimal difference considering the probability of those who drink or not develop a heart disease, the technicians involved warn that any exaggeration can be fatal.

According to Krishna Arigan of Massachusetts General Medical, as the alcohol content rises in the bloodstream, the risks of compromising numerous organs grow by leaps and bounds.

The classification is revolutionary, as previous research showed some optimism, identifying that there were not so many contraindications in moderate alcohol consumption. A reflection of great progress, Mendelian randomization, the method adopted by those responsible for reviewing old hypotheses, brought a systemic and more assertive view.

Therefore, the ideas that were propagated until then were based on simpler observations of correlation and not necessarily the cause. In any case, the consensus remains, exaggerations are harmful to healthespecially those involving addictions.