Russophobia? National Gallery gave new title to painting by French artist Edgar Degas after pressure on social media
247 – What was a demonstration of the deep cultural roots that unite Ukraine and Russia has become the center of a controversy created on social networks.
The National Gallery in London has changed the title of a painting by French painter Edgar Degas from “Russian Dancers” to “Ukrainian Dancers”. Degas, who was French, made the work about 150 years ago, as he was born in 1834 and died in 1917.
His main theme was male and female dancers and one of his works exhibited at the National Gallery received the title of “Russian dancers”.
But more than a century after receiving the title Russian dancers, activists from Facebook and Instagram have pushed for a change of title. They claim that the dancers hold yellow and blue ribbons that would justify the change.
What would Degas say?
That the Russophobia unleashed by NATO allies and sympathizers knows no bounds?
