Explosions Are Heard In Odessa As Ukrainian People Flee In Fear Of New Russian Offensives | Ukraine and Russia

Russian missiles destroyed fuel depots in the port of Odessa, as well as an oil refinery in the Poltava region of central Ukraine, local authorities reported.

So far, the historic city of Odessa, a UNESCO heritage site, has been relatively unaffected by the fighting.

WAR IN UKRAINE: More than 400 civilian bodies found in Kiev region

The entire eastern coast of the country, from the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, to the pro-Russian breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the eastern Donbass region, is occupied by Russian forces, except for part of the city of Mariupol. , where the Russians still face resistance from the Ukrainian army.

People flee Kramatorsk for fear of Russian offensive

They were hundreds of people, especially women, children and the elderly. Everyone was trying to catch a train at the station in Kramatorsk, a city under the control of the Kiev government.

Boarding was done in an orderly manner and with the help of volunteers. However, the mood of sadness, resignation and a lot of anguish was evident.

“I’m sending my children to the west (of the country) to a safer place, like everyone else,” Andrei told AFP, whose wife and two daughters were boarding a train bound for Lviv. “Many people have already left. Two or three days ago, our families are leaving, we men are staying (…), the situation is bad”, he explained.

Russia has already announced that it wants to “focus its efforts on liberating the Donbass” in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev said it feared a worsening situation. This is where Donetsk and Lugansk are located, the capitals of the two pro-Russian “breakaway republics” recognized only by Moscow.

De facto regional capital, since October 2014, of the territory still under Kiev’s control, Kramatorsk is located in the center of the region and would then be surrounded by this movement of Russian troops, raising fears of a similar fate to that of Mariupol, further south.

“The children are gone, we have to stay with my husband to take care of my mother,” said Svetlana, a 50-year-old volunteer who helped organize the crowd on the train station platform.

With a suitcase, a sports bag or a few plastic bags for the children’s snacks, many of these families held their pet dogs and cats in their arms or on a leash. “The last few days, the station was full every day… Rumors say something terrible is coming here,” added Svetlana.

Explosions on the Russian side of the border

Two explosions were heard on Sunday in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, two days after an air strike, blamed by Moscow on Kiev, on a vast fuel depot in the city used by the Russian military, according to witnesses. .

The origin of the explosions is still unknown.