Fiocruz uses technology to manufacture medicine against Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s patients here in Brazil will gain one more boost against the disease. The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), announced the use of a technology that will manufacture the drug Pramipexole, a therapy that helps to stabilize the evolution of the health problem in patients.

The novelty is the result of the Productive Development Partnership (PDP) with the German pharmaceutical Boehringer Ingelheim.

The director of Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz, Jorge Mendonça, said that the partnership brought benefits such as the incorporation of technology, including the national production of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA), and the expansion of access to cutting-edge treatment for SUS users.

“The drug offers benefits to the patient, since it stabilizes the disease and provides a better quality of life”, explained Jorge.

“On the other hand, the nationalization of this API by a national pharmaceutical company guarantees the supply of a quality product, following Anvisa’s sanitary rules, strengthening our capacity to absorb technologies and generating employment and qualified labor in Brazil”, said the minister. director.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimate for Parkinson’s patients in Brazil is more than 200 thousand people.

For this year, the internal demand for Pramipexole is 30 million pills, in concentrations of 0.125 milligrams (mg), 0.250mg and 1mg.

the partnership

Since the beginning of the PDP, signed 8 years ago, more than 120 million pills of the drug have been delivered to the Unified Health System (SUS). This first “batch” was entirely manufactured by the German pharmaceutical company.

The Brazilian participation, made by the Fiocruz Institute of Technology in Pharmaceuticals, Farmanguinhos, started only in 2018.

The team involved in the project has so far managed to deliver 97.2 million units to the SUS.

With information from Agência Brasil