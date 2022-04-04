Florianópolis starts vaccination against Influenza this Monday; see who can get vaccinated

The city hall of Florianópolis will start vaccination against Influenza this Monday (4). Elderly people aged 80 and over and health professionals will be immunized.

Vaccination is essential for entry in the colder months. The opportunity can be used to complement the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 for those who do not yet have all the recommended doses.

In addition to the Influenza vaccine, health professionals may receive vaccines against Yellow Fever and Measles. This public will be vaccinated at their work stations, if they work in hospitals or vaccination points.

The documentation for health professionals to receive the immunizers is the same as used for Covid-19 on the Covidómetro Floripa website.

Vaccination points:

From 9 am to 4 pm:

Rector of UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina);

Mainland Secretariat;

Old Airport;

Luiz Henrique da Silveira Events Center.

Health Centers according to the usual hours of each Unit:

All Health Centers will also offer these vaccines (with the exception of Covid-19, which is according to daily disclosure). Only two Health Centers will not have offers of vaccines against Influenza, Measles and Yellow Fever, which are the Health Centers of Costa da Lagoa and Sapé.