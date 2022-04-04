Paulo Moura – 11:12 am | updated on 03/04/2022 11:21 am



Teacher distributed LGBT wristbands (illustrative image) Photo: Unsplash

A gay teacher who taught as a substitute in the US state of Ohio was fired at the end of March this year after handing out LGBT wristbands to high school students. Jay Bowman worked at Huntington High School in Chillicothe.

In a statement published Sunday, local school district superintendent Peter Ruby said Bowman violated board policies by speaking out about personal beliefs, “political and religious topics, and distributing bracelets.”

“While we recognize that there are varying views on this matter, this policy is in place for the purpose of ensuring that all students feel comfortable in the classroom,” Ruby said in a letter to the school community.

Asked whether the district would consider LGBT issues to be religious or political, the superintendent clarified that Bowman addressed other topics with students in addition to LGBT issues. In addition, Ruby also said that the district does not discipline substitute teachers because they are hired by other entities.

“We simply chose not to use those that violate council policies,” he pointed out.

Speaking about his dismissal in a post made the same day as the note issued by the head of the school district, Bowman claimed that he “technically violated a policy” he was not aware of in handing over the bracelets, and further stated that he would have “zero regrets” from the act.

