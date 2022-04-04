Health Advisor in Goiás dies at 33 after bacterial pneumonia

Goiania – Journalist Pedro Henrique Ferreira, 33, head of Communications at the Goiás State Health Department (SESGO), died this Saturday morning (4/2), in the capital of Goiás, after facing bacterial pneumonia.

He was being treated for the disease, was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU), was intubated, but did not survive. Friends, colleagues and authorities mourned the journalist’s death on social media.

Governor Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil) said he was dismayed. “We are all dismayed and floored by his early departure. Pedro was a very sweet, fun, extremely helpful and competent person”, he posted.

Pedro, ahead of the team of journalists from the Goiás State Health Department (SESGO). Pedro next to the Secretary of Health of Goiás, Ismael Alexandrino

Pedro was in charge of Health Communication in Goiás, during the pandemic. Caiado recalled the work he did: “He faced the difficulties imposed by the pandemic like no one else, in the face of the portfolio most impacted by the disease. He was never let down.”

Look:

The official profile of the secretariat also published a note of condolence. “The Secretariat is grateful for the legacy and dedication to the health of Goiás left by Pedro. She expresses her support, her grief and her solidarity to all her family and friends.

Pedro was well liked by his colleagues and journalist friends. “Exemplary and multifaceted professional”, describes the SESGO note.

According to the Secretary of Health of Goiás, Ismael Alexandrino, Pedro was intubated on Thursday (31/3). He considers it a great loss and defines the journalist as competent, humane, kind and polite.

Pedro was born in Mossâmedes (GO), a city located 156 km from Goiânia. He graduated in journalism from the Federal University of Goiás (UFG) and was also a veterinarian.