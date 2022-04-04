Health plan must cover chemotherapy with off-label drug

Health plan must provide coverage for chemotherapy treatment for patients with cervical cancer with off-label medication, that is, used for a purpose other than that provided for in the medication package insert. The injunction is from the judge Fabiana Marini, of the 35th Civil Court of the Foro Central João Mendes Júnior/SP.

Health plan must provide off-label medication.(Image: Freepik)

For the judge, considering that the medication Gemzar®, whose active ingredient is Gemcitabine, and the medication Kytril®, are registered with Anvisa, it is up to the physician to choose the purpose of the medication, the negative being abusive, under the terms of the Precedent 102 of the TJ/SP, which provides:

“If there is an express medical indication, it is abusive to refuse to cover the cost of treatment on the grounds of its experimental nature or because it is not included in the list of ANS procedures.”

In view of the express medical indication, the magistrate granted the injunction, ordering the defendant to provide the plaintiff with the medical treatment prescribed in an accredited network within 48 hours, under penalty of a fine of R$ 10,000.00.

The lawyer Gustavo de Melo Sinzingerfrom office Sinzinger Law Firmacts in the cause.

