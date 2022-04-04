Here’s Why Massacre Near Kiev Could Speed ​​Up Russia’s War Crimes Trial | World

The accusation that Russia committed a massacre in the city of Bucha, 60 km from Kiev, Ukraine, gained strength on Sunday (3).

The US government and leaders of the UK, Germany and France, as well as the NATO military alliance, accused Moscow of committing war crimes.

Russia denies and accuses Ukraine of setting up a fake crime scene.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Says Russian Forces Raped and Killed Civilians

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters that Russian forces had raped, killed and shot civilians. See the VIDEO above.

Reznikov said lawyers and government officials met on Saturday to discuss “war crimes” committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He called for “new Nuremberg Trials” to be held – in reference to the courts that condemned Nazi crimes in World War II.

“This is not a special operation, this is not police action,” he said at a destroyed airport near Hostomel, in the Kiev region. “They are common racists, fascists, and they are inhumane, who simply committed crimes against civilians, raped, killed, shot in the back of the head. The whole world needs to know this.”

Reznikov was referring to the bodies that were found on Saturday when Russian troops left the city, along with several others on the outskirts of Kiev, after a fierce clash between soldiers from both sides in the region. Last week, Moscow had promised to pull back in the area.

1 of 4 Destroyed Russian armored vehicles are seen in the city of Bucha, west of Kiev, on Friday (4) – Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP Destroyed Russian armored vehicles are seen in the city of Bucha, west of Kiev, on Friday (4) – Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP

The difference in the gravity of this episode from other reports of the murder of civilians by Russian troops throughout the war is that, in this case, images were recorded by vehicles such as the BBC and the news agencies Reuters, Associated Press and France Presse shortly after the troops Ukrainians regain control of the city. Photos and videos show dozens of civilian bodies lying on the ground in the streets. Some of them, according to the agencies, had their hands tied.

In areas of the country still controlled by Russian troops, such as Mariupol, press access is almost impossible. There, an Associated Press team was even forcibly removed.

The mayor of the city of Bucha said there are 280 bodies in a single mass grave in the city, which authorities and search teams are trying to verify. So far, rescue forces have found 57 people dead in a mass grave.

2 of 4 Bucha is 60km from the capital of Ukraine, Kiev — Photo: Arte g1 Bucha is 60km from the capital of Ukraine, Kiev — Photo: Arte g1

What defines whether the case is a war crime

The International Court in The Hague, the court responsible for judging violations and crimes committed in conflicts around the world, defines a war crime as “a serious breach” of the Geneva Conventions. These conventions were made after World War II and set standards and boundaries for the entire world.

The accusations against Vladimir Putin must be reported to the Court and, even with evidence such as images, can take years to be judged, in addition to facing several legal challenges, according to jurists consulted by the Reuters news agency.

The first major challenge is to confirm the responsibility of Russian troops in the killings of civilians, which goes beyond accusations by state leaders. In the case of Bucha, Russia accuses the Ukrainian government of setting up false news.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said the images were “another production of the Kiev regime for Western media”. Moscow denied that its soldiers killed civilians in Bucha.

Images, however, can speed up the process.

3 of 4 Makeshift grave in Bucha, Ukraine — Photo: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Makeshift grave in Bucha, Ukraine — Photo: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Leaders condemn civilian deaths in Bucha

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called the episode “genocide” and called on the international community for more sanctions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already announced that he will step up reprisals against Moscow after the episode.

“Russia’s despicable attacks on innocent civilians in Irpin and Bucha are further evidence that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine,” the Briton said in a statement.

US Security Secretary Antony Blinken called the footage a “punch in the gut” and blamed Russia for the killings.

4 of 4 Ukrainian soldiers look at wreckage in Bucha, near Kiev, Ukraine’s capital (Photo: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra) Ukrainian soldiers look at wreckage in Bucha, near Kiev, Ukraine’s capital (Photo: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz also explicitly condemned Moscow, which he said will “feel the effects” of the retaliation. In Berlin, the country’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, declared that “The war crimes committed by Russia are visible to the eyes of the world. The images of Bucha shake me, they shake us deeply.”

In early March, the German prosecutor’s office had opened an inquiry into suspected war crimes by the Russian military in the invasion of Ukraine. But this is the first time that representatives of the first German political echelon have classified the actions of the invading army in this way.