High cholesterol? 6 foods you can’t miss on your shopping list

O cholesterol high is an evil that afflicts many people around the world. And, as much as doctors prescribe medication and patients always take the pills in the correct amount and time, there is no better way to control cholesterol than maintaining an exercise routine and healthy eating.

An diet healthy is the most important thing to keep the bad cholesterol (LDL) and the good cholesterol (HDL) in perfect balance. The decision to maintain a good diet to regulate cholesterol levels is essential to ward off the risk of stroke and heart attack, as well as other types of diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Some people manage to assemble some dishes so healthy that they don’t even need to take medication to control cholesterol. Here are some of the healthy foods that should make up the diet of a person with high cholesterol.

Fish

Fish are rich in omega 3 and fatty acid, which are considered good fats, that is, unsaturated, especially saltwater fish such as salmon, trout and tuna, for example. Unsaturated fat helps prevent cardiovascular disease and significantly reduces blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

oilseeds

Some oilseeds such as chestnuts and walnuts are high in antioxidants, which help prevent cardiovascular disease. In addition, oilseeds also have arginine, a protein that acts as a powerful vasodilator, reducing the risk of coronary heart disease.

Bitter chocolate

Including 30 grams of dark chocolate in the daily diet of those with high cholesterol can be quite beneficial. Since it is very rich in flavonoids, a substance that helps to reduce bad cholesterol.

But no breaking the rule: the portion of 30 grams is daily, that is, even if the portion of the day has not been ingested, it is not recommended to ingest 60 grams the next day to “compensate”, because in this way the body cannot enjoy the benefits of food.

Olive oil

Olive oil is rich in vitamin E, and a powerful source of oleic acid, which helps reduce the risk of heart disease and also regulates cholesterol levels. In addition, it is also an excellent food to regulate type 2 diabetes.

Orange

Orange is not just a good fruit to ward off colds and flu. It is also rich in flavonoids, essential substances in the control of LDL (bad) cholesterol, as these substances limit the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine.

Wine

Two doses of wine a day help to significantly raise the level of good cholesterol in the body, about 12%. It is worth mentioning that the wine in question is red wine and that its consumption should be moderate.