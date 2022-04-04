Housewife has been waiting for a consultation by the SUS with an orthopedist for a year; queues in Teresina reach 10 thousand patients | Piauí

Housewife Antônia de Jesus dos Santos has been waiting, for almost a year, for an appointment with an orthopedic doctor, through the Unified Health System, in Teresina. Currently, in the capital, the queues for consultations with specialists can exceed 10,000 patients.

According to Antônia, in the first half of 2021, a pain in her shoulder made her seek medical attention at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Santa Clara neighborhood, in the South Zone of Teresina. THE The housewife was also referred eight months ago for a consultation with a cardiologist and is still awaiting treatment.

“The orthopedist will be trying to consult for a year. I never did. This is how it is here, we go to the clinic at five, six in the morning to get a place for a consultation or an exam. We often have to wait three, four, six months, a year,” said the housewife.

1 of 1 Housewife has been waiting for a SUS appointment with an orthopedist for a year in Teresina; waiting list exceeds 10 thousand patients — Photo: Gilcilene Araújo/G1 Housewife awaits consultation by SUS with orthopedist for a year in Teresina; waiting list exceeds 10 thousand patients — Photo: Gilcilene Araújo/G1

Retired Carlos Araújo was surprised to schedule a consultation with specialist doctors on the public network at the University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí (HU). There are more than 10,000 people in front of him for consultation with an ophthalmologist and four thousand for a psychiatrist.. The number includes people seeking medical appointments, exams and surgeries.

“This news is scary because you see 10,000, you wait for 10,000 people to be served? There was the pandemic, but this old thing from 2020, 2021 had to be revalidated, not to mention 10 thousand. I don’t know what the hospital’s system is, if they consult the patient in relation to whether he will be consulted or not”, commented the retiree.

According to the health care agent at the HU, Maurício Giraldi, consultations and specialized exams are scheduled and follow risk classification criteria defined by the Ministry of Health. Due to the pandemic, services were suspended for a period and demand continued to grow..

“The queue is an old problem, it comes before Covid and has worsened now, [as pessoas] they were practically without assistance for two years and, at this moment, there is a super demand. We do not have a policy of decentralization, it is concentrated in the capital, so we need more centers treating the general population”, he pointed out.

In Brazil, according to data released in 2019 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), seven out of 10 Brazilians depend solely on the SUS for treatment, which corresponds to 150 million people. In Piauí, 89% of households are registered in the system.

Low effectiveness in scheduled cases

Maurício Giraldi also highlighted that in addition to the absence of decentralization policies for medical care in Piauí, there is a low effectiveness in scheduled cases.

“For consultation, the offer of vacancies is gigantic, what we have is a low effectiveness of cases that are scheduled. For example, in cardiac surgery, 39% of the vacancies that are offered are used when patients come here. 60% are missing”.

“You can imagine that this place is offered to a patient from Uruçuí, often he doesn’t even have the resources to get to the capital. What happens is that, in the total offered, maybe 50%, at most 60%, of some specialties is actually effective”, informed the agent.

For Maurício Giraldi, the task forces for service and for updating patient records are an alternative to reduce the long queue.

“Some lines will really depend on a more planned policy, such as heart surgery. It’s a patient who requires an ICU, you can’t do a heart surgery effort, right? Perhaps, at this first moment, there is a need for partnerships, even through the private sector, long-term investment policies, decentralization”, he added.

