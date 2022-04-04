How covid-19 increases the risk of having diabetes

More than a year after recovering from a Covid-19 infection, Jennifer Hobbs is adjusting to her new normal: brain fog, joint pain, elevated liver enzymes and now type 2 diabetes. Hobbs had pre-diabetes before of having contracted Covid-19, but her blood sugar levels were under control, and she did not need any treatment. Recently, this has changed.

“I measure my blood sugar levels every morning, and even though I’m on two different types of medication, they’re out of control,” said Hobbs, who is 36 years old. The recent diagnosis of diabetes has left Hobbs and his primary care provider wondering whether the coronavirus has had any influence.

Two years after the pandemic, scientists and doctors are now analyzing the long-term consequences of a Covid-19 infection, called long covid (“Covid sequelae”). Recent studies add diabetes to the list of possible long-term consequences of Covid.

Researchers have said from the beginning that people with diabetes are at a higher risk of serious infection with Covid-19, but now a new analysis has emerged, according to which a Covid-19 infection may lead to a greater risk of developing it. diabetes.

A recently published study looked at people with mild Covid-19 infections in Germany and found that they were 28% more likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes compared to people who had never been infected.

In parallel, a study carried out in the United States also found an increase in the incidence rate of diabetes in people who had recovered from Covid-19: a 40% increase in risk at least one year after infection. Researchers estimate that about two out of every 100 people infected with Covid-19 will have a new diagnosis of diabetes.

This US study, published in the medical journal The Lancetalso found that, even among people who had low or zero risk factors for diabetes, infection with Covid-19 led to a 38% increased risk of developing this disease a day later.

The more severe the coronavirus infection, the higher the risk of diabetes in that person. For people being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, the risk of diabetes rose by 276%, which could be related to the steroids that some patients routinely receive while being treated in a hospital setting, which can increase blood sugar levels. .

“It’s not about getting diabetes a month or two after recovery. This is a year later, and it’s clearly happening to people who aren’t hospitalized,” said principal investigator Ziyad Al-Aly, head of research and development at the VA. St. Louis Health Care System and clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis.

That same study used the US Department of Veterans Affairs’ national databases to follow more than 180,000 people after they contracted Covid-19. The research team compared the results of this group with the results of a control group of more than 4 million people before the pandemic, along with another group of more than 4 million people during the pandemic who did not have Covid-19.

In children, the overall risk of newly diagnosed diabetes is even worse. A report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in January, found that children were 2½ more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes after a Covid-19 infection than those who were never infected one month after infection.

Research that underlies the analysis

For many years, theories have circulated about the possibility that inflammation caused by viral infections is linked to diabetes. However, according to Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer for the American Diabetes Association, this is the first time studies have shown such a strong link between diabetes and a specific virus.

It is still unclear to scientists why Covid-19 is putting people at risk of developing diabetes. One theory involves the receptor where the virus attaches to the lungs, which is also present in the pancreas.

“There have been several studies that demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 can attack the beta cells of the pancreas and can cause temporary, or even permanent, damage.”said Sara Cromer, an assistant physician at Mass General Hospital in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, who was not involved in the two new studies.

Beta cells are pancreatic cells that produce insulin. As these cells are destroyed by the Covid-19 infection, the body can lose its ability to produce insulin. This is similar to what happens in type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease in which the body destroys its own beta cells and is therefore unable to produce insulin.

“It is also possible that acute inflammation occurs when contracting Covid, which can be present at low levels, even in asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases”said Cromer. “This can lead to short-term insulin resistance, which can perhaps trigger the snowball effect or trigger a chain of events that leads to greater long-term insulin resistance.”

This second theory would better explain the development of type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes, in which the body still produces insulin but creates some resistance to it, thus not being able to respond to it. Type 2 diabetics make up more than 99% of newly diagnosed diabetes cases after the Covid-19 infection that Al-Aly’s study identified.

Cromer said there are other factors that can contribute to this increased risk of diabetes.

“When you’re diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2, we can stay home for a while, we can eat differently, we can’t exercise. There are a number of factors that can affect our lifestyle and behavior, and we don’t really know how that can also interfere with metabolic disease,” she said.

In a study led by Cromer, his research team found that people newly diagnosed with diabetes after Covid-19 tended to be young, black or Hispanic, and with lower health insurance coverage.

“We found that some of these people could have had pre-existing diabetes that had not been diagnosed because they had little access to health care,” Cromer said.

Eleven months after her Covid-19 infection, Claudia Mendez, 45, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes during an urgent care visit. Her blood glucose level was at 300, a sharp rise from the normal level of less than 140. For Mendez, studies like these are finally answering the questions that have been posed about early Covid patients.

These studies do not imply that specific cases of diabetes like those of Mendez and Hobbs were directly caused by the coronavirus, but they are changing the way doctors relate the disease and the virus.

“It’s a double-edged sword just because you never want to be in that position, but hearing that you’re even being recognized is, in a way, a relief,” she said.

Now, Covid-19 may have to be considered a risk factor for diabetes. “I think the big message for clinicians is that … when they learn that someone has had a Covid infection, their attention should be more focused on possible screening for diabetes,” said Gabbay.

Concerns about chronic diseases

With diabetes added to the emerging list of post-Covid complications, experts are concerned about the devastating impact it will have on an already overstretched healthcare system.

“Inevitably, this will create a large number of people with newly diagnosed diabetes”said Al-Aly. “This could have very serious financial effects and would require lifelong care. I think we need to be prepared to really strengthen the capacity to deal with these patients.”

It remains to be seen whether the US healthcare system is ready to deal with the spike in chronic disease cases arising from the pandemic. Al-Aly’s research team also recently found that people with Covid-19 infections had a 60% increase in cardiovascular disease after recovery.

“It’s already a challenge to take care of all the people with diabetes that there are today. The last thing we need is for the number of cases to increase,” said Gabbay.