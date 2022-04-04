How the State received 300 properties for lack of heirs – and how the State sometimes has to keep the properties even if it doesn’t want them

The explanation of the law, its consequences and how the whole process takes time

The Portuguese State became the owner of 300 properties in the last decade because there were no heirs to claim them after the death of the owners. The figures were compiled by the Institute for Financial Management and Justice Equipment, at the request of CNN Portugal. At stake are 277 buildings and 23 fractions that “in the period from 2012 to 2021 reverted to the Portuguese State due to inheritance”.

One of the decisive years for this balance sheet is 2015, representing 98 buildings and three fractions. Since then, the number has been falling – albeit with a slight reversal in the past year. On average, in the last decade, the State inherited 30 properties per year.

Source: Institute of Financial Management and Justice Equipment



The data were provided by the Ministry of Justice, however this body did not specify the value of the properties in question. The only explanation that accompanies the answer is the following: “The question is immovable property, buildings and fractions of buildings that, under the terms of article 939.º of the Code of Civil Procedure, are part of inheritances declared vacant for the State because no one appeared to qualify or because all who claim to be successors have fallen.”

The law defines that the State can judicially sell the assets to cover debts that have been left within the scope of the same inheritance.

State cannot deny the real estate

The data provided to CNN Portugal only refer to real estate because the State can receive other types of assets whenever there is an inheritance without heirs. “If at the time someone dies, if in their inheritance there is a property, a car, a bank account, a credit right over another, all of this is part of the inheritance if there are no legal heirs or will”, concludes Marta Costa, partner da Abreu Advogados, specialist in Private Law.

The State is the only person that cannot repudiate an inheritance, having to accept it, even when it understands that it is not beneficial. But to get to that point, it takes a long way to ensure that there is no potential beneficiary to end up harmed.

If there is no spouse, descendants (children, grandchildren) or ascendants (parents, grandparents), it is transferred to other less close relatives. “Usually, there are only succession effects up to the fourth degree of the collateral line of kinship”, explains the specialist. Thus, a cousin can claim an inheritance – if there is no one else directly in the family tree.

“Whenever there is one of these heirs, it is not the State that will inherit, unless all of them repudiate”, points out Marta Costa. But this scenario of collective repudiation, she says, is very residual.

a lengthy process

But even when all the factors align so that the state retains the inheritance, the entrance of the inheritance into the public sphere can drag on. “It may take many, many years for the state to notice. Sometimes it’s possible that you only realize it because there are debts from that inheritance”, says Marta Costa. Then, the law itself gives a period of 10 years, counting from the knowledge of the existence of the inheritance, for it to be claimed by potential heirs. That is, even if the State identifies this heritage, the process can always go back to square one.

Let’s take a look at a specific case: Marta Costa had a client, a collateral fifth degree family member, who wanted to find out if she had the right to inherit – real estate and bank accounts – from someone who had died. Realizing that she had no right, she did not proceed with any procedure. “This inheritance will be abandoned”, explains the lawyer. This is because the beneficiaries must report the death, first to the registry office, then to the Finance Department. But without heirs to initiate this process, the initiative would have to come from the State itself.

CNN Portugal contacted the Ministry of Justice to find out if there is an internal procedure that would allow direct communication between the registry offices and the Finance Department, in order to understand how the State identifies these potential inheritances in its favor. However, no clarification was given until the publication of this article.