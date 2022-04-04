How to identify diseases through the eyes

The eyes are a very important part of health and through them it can be verified that the person is suffering from some disease.

It is that they allow you to see the activity of blood vessels, nerves and connective tissues throughout the body, therefore, abnormalities detected in vision will be the first signs of various pathologies.



Consequently, today we will talk about those that can be detected by looking into the eyes.

Learn more about the signs in the eyes

The first disease is an aneurysm, defined as an abnormal widening or bulging of part of an artery due to weakness in the blood vessel wall. Another easily detectable health problem is diabetes as it can cause neovascular glaucoma.

This happens with diabetic retinopathy, when new abnormal blood vessels grow in the iris. These new blood vessels can block the flow of fluid out of the eye, which increases pressure in the eyes.

A brain tumor is an abnormal cell growth in brain tissue. It can cause loss of side vision, recent double vision, or changes in the size of a pupil. On the other hand, cancer also affects the eyes, more precisely the eyelids and external surfaces.



The most common types of cancer are basal cell, squamous cell and melanoma. Leukemia and lymphoma can also affect the inner appearance of the eye. Tumors in the breast and other areas can spread to eye structures, according to experts.

Another disease that will show signs in the eyes is giant cell arteritis, which causes an inflammation of the lining of the arteries. Likewise, hypertension will also be on this list, defined as excessive force exerted against the walls of the arteries while the heart pumps blood to the body. In addition, high cholesterol is another pathology that can be announced by the eyes.

An autoimmune disease such as lupus can cause dry eyes and affect visual health. In addition, according to experts, various medications can be toxic to the retina and optic nerve, causing red scaly eyelids, red eyes and rough corneas.

