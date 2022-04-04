How to recover deleted WhatsApp conversations? Check out!

Whatsapp is among the most used messaging apps in the world. It is estimated that it has already reached 2 billion users in 180 countries where it is available. In Brazil, the application is present among 99% of the population that has a smartphone.

It is through this technology that people talk, exchange information and secrets, flirt and demand work activities. Currently, there are those who argue that our whole life is on WhatsApp, including important conversations that cannot be missed.

The problem is that sometimes a conversation can be unintentionally deleted. But, did you know that it is possible to recover messages? We give you a step by step on how to proceed.

First, you must keep active or enable backup to get back what was deleted.

On smartphone:

1. On smartphones with Android system, open WhatsApp, go to settings and click “Chats”. Then click on “Conversation Backup”.

2. Then click on “Backup to Google Drive”.

3. You can choose the frequency of this copy of messages: every day, every week or every month.

On the iOS system it is a little different:

1. In the application, look for the “Settings” tab, located in the lower right corner.

2. Then click on “Conversations”.

3. Then tap on “Chat Backup”.

4. You can also choose how often message retrieval should be done: daily, weekly or monthly.

Next steps to recover deleted conversations:

With backup enabled, when you need to look for that deleted message or conversation, the best way is to uninstall the application and install it again.

During the installation process, WhatsApp looks for the backup of conversations and when it finds it, it offers the option to restore it. Then just confirm and wait for the messages to be recovered. The tip applies to Android and iOS.

On the Android system, it is also possible to access old conversations by clearing the app’s storage data within the phone’s settings. When this is done, the app resets its settings, forcing the user to reconfigure from scratch, as if it had just been installed.

If you found this second option more interesting, the step-by-step is:

1. Access your Android device’s settings menu. Look for “Apps” in the App list and find WhatsApp. Click on the icon

2. Now click on the “Storage” option.

3. Then click “Clear data” and then “Clear cache”. Ready! All app settings have been erased.

4. Just open the app and reset it.

no backup

If you deleted a conversation and didn’t have the backup active, then everything changes. There are unofficial apps that might try to rescue these files on your smartphone, but there might be some risks.