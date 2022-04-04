Impressive health benefits of red guava

Guava is the fruit that grows from the guava tree, a plant typically from the American continent, mainly from Brazil. The fruit offers many nutrients that work well in the body, in addition to being widely used in cooking for the preparation of jams, guava, vitamins, puddings, cakes and ice cream.

What vitamin is present in guava?

Guava has several vitamins, minerals and fibers, in addition, it has low doses of fat and sugar, which confirm how good it is for the body. Among the vitamins present in guava, we can mention a large amount of vitamin C. To give you an idea, guava has a higher concentration than lemon and orange, especially in its peel.

In addition to vitamin C, it has lycopene an important antioxidant for the body, it also has polyphenols, and minerals such as iron, phosphorus and calcium.

Impressive health benefits of guava

The consumption of guava collaborates in several aspects in health, let’s see some of them:

Boost in the immune system: as it contains good doses of vitamin C, the fruit pulp helps to strengthen immunity, reducing the risk of diseases and infections.

Defends the body against cancer: its antioxidant compounds, lycopene and polyphenols contribute to the prevention of cancerous diseases.

Prevents premature aging: this is due to the amounts of free radicals present in guava, in addition to its vitamins A and C, carotenoids and lycopene. These nutrients stimulate cell renewal and prevent fine lines and wrinkles.

More life for the skin: by having expressive amounts of antioxidants, vitamin A and lycopene, guava helps to avoid oxidative stress which, in turn, benefits the health and beauty of the skin.

Fights constipation and helps to have a healthy gut: its fibers help in the intestinal tract. It also increases satiety, contributing to weight loss.

Fights stress and improves mood: due to the presence of magnesium, it improves mood and reduces stress levels.

Balances blood sugar levels: Guava has a soluble fiber called pectin that controls sugar levels, keeping them balanced and preventing insulin and blood glucose spikes. For this reason it is known as the ‘diabetic friendly’ fruit.

Good for heart health: It is good for cardiovascular health due to the presence of potassium. It helps to lower triglycerides and LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and increase HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol).

Benefits eye health: Although it does not surpass carrots in amounts of vitamin A, guava has sufficient amounts to provide better eye health and prevent diseases such as cataracts, macular degeneration and night blindness.