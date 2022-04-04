Influenza vaccination in the SUS starts today throughout Brazil; know who can get immunized – News









The Ministry of Health starts this Monday (4) the national vaccination campaign against the flu 2022. In the first stage, which runs until May 2, seniors aged 60 and over and health professionals can be immunized.

Between May 3 and June 3, vaccination will be expanded to the following groups:

• Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

• Pregnant and postpartum women;

• Indian people;

• Teachers;

• Comorbidities;

• People with permanent disabilities;

• Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

• Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

• Port workers;

• Prison system officials;

• Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

• Population deprived of liberty.

Regarding children aged six months to five years, the ministry clarifies that those who have already received at least one dose of flu vaccine throughout their lives should only take this year’s injection. Those who will take it for the first time should schedule the application of the second dose, which is given after 30 days.

The distribution of 80 million doses, produced by the Butantan Institute, has already started. The government’s forecast is to vaccinate about 76.5 million Brazilians who are part of the priority groups mentioned above.

The vaccine is now updated to ensure protection against the H3N2 Darwin strain, which caused an outbreak earlier this year. It also provides antibodies against influenza B and H1N1.