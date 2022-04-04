Kiev liberated and civilians fleeing mark 38th day of war

About 20 bodies scattered on the streets of one of the cities recovered by Ukrainian military forces today marked the 38th day of war between Russia and Ukraine. The names of the victims or the cause of death are not yet known. At least one of them had their hands tied.

According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar, in a post on social media, the country has regained control of locations such as Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the entire Kiev region, considered strategic by the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. , but which encounters strong resistance from Ukrainian troops.

The entire region was liberated from the invader. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar in a social media post

Despite the resumption, fighting and bombing also left apocalyptic scenes in the region, with holes in residential buildings and crushed cars. Aerial image captured by a drone also shows a considerable amount of armored vehicles. russians burned and abandoned on the outskirts of Kiev.

In Bucha, a city located about 104 km north of the capital, at least 20 bodies of men dressed in civilian clothes were found scattered on the city’s streets. One of the dead bodies had its hands tied behind its back, a journalist with the AFP news agency reported.

Ukrainian authorities said they still do not know the identity of the victims or the cause of death. The faces of the deceased had a waxy appearance, which could indicate that they had been at the site for several days. Victims wore coats, jackets or sweaters, jeans, sneakers or boots. Two were next to bicycles and another was next to an abandoned car. Some were on their stomachs and others on their backs.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, in a daily bulletin, Russian soldiers also withdrew from Hostomel airport near the capital. Satellite photo, taken last Thursday (31) by Maxar Technologies, a space technology company based in the United States, confirms the information and shows the already abandoned terminal.

Maksym Levin, photojournalist killed while covering the war in Ukraine Image: Reuters

Russia kills photojournalist, accuses Ukraine

Ukrainian officials confirmed that photojournalist Maksym (Maks) Levin was killed by Russian forces near Kiev. The professional worked for several communication vehicles, among them, the Reuters and BBC agencies.

Levin was recording the ongoing conflict when he was hit. The body was found with two gunshot wounds in the Vyshgorod district, north of Kiev.

“According to preliminary information, soldiers from the Russian Armed Forces killed the unarmed Maksym Levin with two shots,” the Attorney General told CNN.

Civilians evacuated through corridors

About 4,217 civilians were evacuated through humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on Saturday, according to the country’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk.

In a statement on Telegram, Vereshchuk said 1,263 people from Mariupol and Russian-controlled Berdiansk arrived in the Ukrainian government-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia using their own vehicles.

A 10-bus evacuation convoy from the city of Berdiansk with more than 300 residents of Mariupol also passed through Vasylivka on its way to Zaporizhzhia, she said.