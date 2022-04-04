Learjet 75 jet loses entire wing in US crash





A Learjet 75 business jet suffered an accident in the United States when it landed this weekend, in which the entire wing structure was completely separated from the fuselage.

The incident was recorded late in the morning of Saturday, April 2, at 11:19 am (15:19 UTC), on runway 23 at Morristown Municipal Airport in the state of New Jersey.

The plane suffered a runway excursion during landing, and despite the severe damage seen in the footage, including the rupture of the wing’s attachment points to the fuselage, all four people on board got out safely.

According to the online tracking record of the ADS-B Exchange platform, the Learjet 75 involved is the one registered under the registration number N877W, an example manufactured in 2014, and it left the runway with speed above 70 knots (130 km/h).

Image: ADS-B Exchange





Meteorological bulletins (METAR) of the times close to the accident indicated a crosswind from the right, with gusts of up to 14 knots (26 km/h):

METAR

KMMU 021525Z 32006G14KT 10SM FEW250 07/M05 A3011

KMMU 021500Z 36009G14KT 10SM FEW250 06/M04 A3012

The Morristown Police Department issued the following statement regarding the case:

“This morning at approximately 11:20 am, the Morristown Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Morristown Municipal Airport due to a report of an aircraft departing the runway during landing.

Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the aircraft arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport left runway 23 when it landed and stopped in the runway security area.

The aircraft was occupied by 4 people at the time of the incident. All persons on board the aircraft were able to evacuate safely and there were no reported injuries.

The aircraft, identified as a light jet manufactured by Learjet, traveled from Georgia’s Fulton County Executive Airport to Morristown Municipal Airport. She sustained significant damage during landing on the runway and led to the closure of the airport.

As of this press release, Morristown Municipal Airport remains closed pending investigation and removal of the aircraft.

This incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Security Bureau (NTSB). Any subsequent information regarding this incident will be issued by the NTSB in accordance with its protocols.”

Media Release – Aircraft Incident at Morristown Municipal Airport. pic.twitter.com/LccnarPf3W — Morristown Department of Public Safety (@DPSMorristown) April 2, 2022

The airport resumed taking off and landing operations on the morning of this Sunday, April 3.

At the time of publishing this article, no additional information was known, such as statements by the pilot or witnesses, about what would have happened.



