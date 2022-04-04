Measles vaccination starts this Monday for health workers

Apr 03 08:44 By Newsroom/Tribuna de Petrópolis

Starts this Monday (04), in Petrópolis, vaccination against measles for health professionals. Area workers should look for one of the 13 rooms available to receive the immunization. The campaign for children under five starts on May 3 and runs until June 3.

“This is a highly transmissible disease, so broad vaccination coverage is essential. In the case of children, the goal is to reach at least 95% of this audience. It is essential that parents and guardians take the vaccination booklet or card to a conference and, even, to assess pending issues”, explains the Secretary of Health, Marcus Curvelo.

vaccination schedule

04/04 to 05/02 update for health workers

05/03 to 06/03 children under five

Measles 2022 campaign locations