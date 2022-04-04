Measles vaccination starts this Monday for health workers

Apr 03 08:44
By Newsroom/Tribuna de Petrópolis
Starts this Monday (04), in Petrópolis, vaccination against measles for health professionals. Area workers should look for one of the 13 rooms available to receive the immunization. The campaign for children under five starts on May 3 and runs until June 3.
“This is a highly transmissible disease, so broad vaccination coverage is essential. In the case of children, the goal is to reach at least 95% of this audience. It is essential that parents and guardians take the vaccination booklet or card to a conference and, even, to assess pending issues”, explains the Secretary of Health, Marcus Curvelo.
vaccination schedule
- 04/04 to 05/02 update for health workers
- 05/03 to 06/03 children under five
Measles 2022 campaign locations
- Health Center
- PSF Alto da Serra
- UBS Morin
- UBS Alto Independência
- UBS Quitandinha
- UBS Moselle
- School Outpatient Clinic – Cascatinha
- UBS Itamarati
- Alcides Carneiro Hospital
- UBS Macaws
- UBS Itaipava
- UBS Pedro do Rio
- PSF Possession