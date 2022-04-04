Microsoft shows image of iMac M1 in ad by mistake and becomes a joke on the internet

On Twitter, Microsoft decided to give some tips so that users can clean and improve the performance of their Windows PCs. The problem is that the Redmond giant’s post made a small mistake: using the image of a person working on an Apple iMac M1, instead of a traditional PC. The case quickly became a joke among users of the social network, causing Microsoft to delete the tweet.

Although Windows 11 is experiencing a slow user adoption rate, Microsoft has decided to provide some tips to optimize system performance. Interestingly, the company’s attitude ended up having the opposite effect on the community, mainly because they used the iMac image to promote the action.