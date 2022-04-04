Municipality of Pelotas

For expedite O access gives population to the Primary Care Units, the city ​​Hall starts operating from Monday (4), the Welcome program. The 50 Basic Health Units (UBSs) and the two Basic Immediate Care Units (Ubais) in pellets begin the implementation of reception with risk classification, which will mean the end of the distribution of service forms and, consequently, the queues and long waits. Based on this new methodology, citizens will be welcomed by all the professionals in the teams, who will work based on a planning agenda.

“I’m sure Acolhe Bem is here to change health in our municipality. We need to make this change, implement an agenda for consultations and promote reception, which can be a relief for people, because when talking to someone, having someone who pays attention to what they say, it brings the feeling of not being alone and to be able to count on a health professional. Our main objective with the program is to achieve, from it, better serve the population through a more humanized service”, defended Mayor Paula Mascarenhas.

Patients will be sorted by color

According to the director of Primary Care of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), Luciana Nunes Soares, all units will, together, implement the new system, described in the document “Municipal Risk Classification Protocol” developed by the SMS teams. Therefore, every person who goes to any UBS or Ubai will be welcomed by a professional from the team and classified with colors according to their risk, in view of the symptoms.

If the patient is indicated with the color red, the necessary support will be immediately given and the Samu will be activated. For the yellow color, some actions will be taken in the unit itself and, if necessary, the referral to the Areal Emergency Care Unit (UPa) will take place. Those classified with green color will have the same-day service guaranteed, either by a doctor or nurse. “Considering that currently we work with interdisciplinarity, the care protocol gives the nurse autonomy to have conducts and the prescription of some medications and referrals for exams, for example”, explained Luciana.

Finally, the blue color indicates that the patient has no acute conditions and will be scheduled for further care. This is the case of prenatal and childcare consultations (periodical consultation of a child). In this way, a time and day is set for the person to attend, without having to go through the reception process again.

“What matters is that no citizen will need to wake up at dawn to guarantee a service sheet. Anyone who goes to a basic unit will be welcomed”, pointed out the mayor.

New strategies for public health in Pelotas

In relation to child care, the City will also work with the strategy of Integrated Care for Prevalent Illnesses in Childhood (AIDPI), which consists of the assessment, classification and conduct of children in relation to acute diseases. It is an international methodology that seeks to reduce infant mortality by enabling professionals to assess children, diagnose according to classification and start treatment. Pelotas has a group of professionals undergoing training by the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).

Acolhe Bem also focuses on matrix support, which will share health information among more than one team. In this case, it is the direct communication of primary care with specialized care. Through this modality, the professional who welcomes a pregnant woman in high-risk prenatal care, for example, will be able to talk online with the specialist responsible for the exam. This technique has already been implemented with nephrology and mental health. The goal for this year, according to SMS, is to reach patients with diabetes, through tele-ophthalmologist consultations, to identify or not the presence of diabetic retinopathy. The creation of tele-tuberculosis is also planned.

Permanent education and more autonomy for professionals

In addition to the implementation of these methodologies, the strengthening of the teams of the UBSs and Ubais will also be worked on by the new program, as well as the project to qualify the reception of services through training and organization of professionals. Permanent education will be an implemented technique, with meetings scheduled on a specific day of the week, in order to discuss actions and improve processes. Primary Care brings together 500 professionals and is responsible for meeting 80% of the city’s health requests.

“We have a plan to change our Primary Care in 2022, doing this interdisciplinary work, improving access for the population and improving protocols. With this, we will give more autonomy to professionals, so that they work in the best possible way. Today, throughout the world, it is understood that health is carried out by different professionals and not exclusively by the doctor. The population needs to understand that they will be assisted and welcomed by a professional from the team and this professional will discuss the case internally and have the necessary conduct”, Luciana argued.