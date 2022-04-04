Mussi will undergo extubation: “Most important moment”

Friend of Rodrigo Mussi, Matheus Mendes updated, this Saturday afternoon (2), the health status of the former BBB, who suffered a car accident in São Paulo on Thursday (31). The boy claims that the ex-brother, who is in the ICU, will be extubated.

“Most important moment now! He will handle the extubation process well. Everyone’s good energies will be very important! Everything will be fine”, wrote Matheus, on his Instagram profile.

Rodrigo Mussi’s friend also stressed that the procedure will take place slowly: “Don’t get it wrong, they’re not extubating him now. This is a slow process, they are controlling the medication and watching as it goes down, little by little.”

Mussi remains hospitalized

The influencer underwent an operation on the same day as the accident, when doctors inserted an intracranial catheter to relieve pressure in the region.

He had a car accident in the early hours of Thursday, when the app driver who was driving the vehicle in which the former BBB was reportedly dozed off at the wheel, crashing into a truck.

This Saturday morning, Rodrigo’s team and his brother said that the influencer remains stable. Since Thursday, his case is seen as delicate but stable.

Source: https://www.metropoles.com/entretenimento/bbb/mussi-passara-por-extubacao-momento-mais-importante-diz-amigo