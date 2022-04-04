New Chinese ‘lockdown’ paralyzes nearly 400 aircraft at Shanghai airports

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport .IMAGE: MNXANL/Wikimedia





The Chinese government imposed a new lockdown in Shanghai due to an explosion in COVID-19 cases and directly impacted the operations of the city’s two airports. Although both the Pudong and Hongqiao terminals remained open, air traffic dropped dramatically.

According to Flightradar24 data, as of March 30, 2022, there were 259 aircraft parked in Pudong and another 128 in Hongqiao, which had not flown for a few days. The numbers, however, were also affected by the suspension of flights of all Boeing 737-800s operated by China Eastern Airlines and its subsidiaries after the recent accident.

The blockade disrupts cargo operations in Shanghai, the biggest freight hub on the Asian continent. While air freight operations are still permitted, flights face long delays due to staff shortages. There is also a concern about supply chain integration, as trucks may soon be unable to enter the airport to unload and reload.

Cargolux, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines all canceled cargo flights to Shanghai during the lockdown.

The escalation in COVID occurrences in Shanghai, to more than 20,000 reported cases since March 1, poses the biggest challenge to China’s zero-COVID strategy so far. Elsewhere in the country, Jilin, in northeast China, entered a three-day lockdown on March 28. Shenzhen has just come out of a seven-day total shutdown.