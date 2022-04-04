New PS Plus will have the presence of “all the big names”

In an interview with the official PlayStation podcast, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, gave more details about the catalog of the newly announced new PS Plus. According to the executive, the service will feature “all the big names” in the industry, in addition to a wide presence of smaller studios.

Introduced last Tuesday (29), “Project Spartacus” confirmed the merger of PS Plus and PS Now into a single platform, adding several new features between three main plans. The reveal came to prominence after Sony confirmed compatibility with older generations of PlayStation, combining classic games with some of today’s most popular works.

After the announcement on the PlayStation Blog commenting on the arrival of first-party titles such as God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding and Returnal, Jim Ryan reinforced the proposal of a robust catalog with more than 700 games. And the idea is not to stop there, since countless other games will be shown later.

“I’m going to put some effort into this, but I can say for free that we have massive publisher participation in this show. We have all the big names in attendance,” he commented. “We have big publishers and small independent publishers. We have over 200 partners working with us to get their content on PlayStation Plus, so the service will be very strong.”

As it is not “a path we have traveled in the past”, games should not arrive in day one format on the new PS Plus. Thus, it remains to wait for information about titles to be included and a future release of the complete list of games present.

Learn all about the new PS Plus

With even more complete basic plans, the new PS Plus will be a service with a global reach, bringing hundreds of PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5 and PSP games to the main markets. Scheduled to be available from June this year, the novelty will mark the debut of PS Now in Brazilian lands. Click here to learn more!