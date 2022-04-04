Niterói begins application of the fourth dose on Monday

The Municipality of Niterói will start, this Monday (4), the application of the fourth dose or second booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 following an age schedule. On the first day, Monday (4), elderly people from 90 years old will be vaccinated, on Tuesday (05) it will be the turn of people from 85 years old and from Wednesday (6) to Friday (8) the elderly can be vaccinated at from 80 years. To receive the vaccine, an interval of four months from the third dose or the first booster dose is required. Also on Monday, vaccination against Influenza begins following the same schedule. Seniors can get both vaccines on the same day. Immunization against Covid-19 will be available in four polyclinics, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm. (See below)

To receive the vaccine dose, the elderly person needs to present ID, CPF, proof of residence, proof of the first, second and third dose of the vaccine. Immunization is available from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm.

Influenza vaccination

The National Influenza (Influenza) Vaccination Campaign will also begin this Monday (4th) and will take place in two stages. Immunization will be available at the Regional Polyclinics of Vital Brazil, São Lourenço, Itaipu and Barreto, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm.

In the first moment, starting this Monday (04), the vaccination will follow the same calendar by age used in the vaccination against Covid-19, that is, on the 4th, elderly people from 90 years old will be vaccinated, on the 5th it will be the turn of people aged 85 and over and from April 6 to 8, aged 80 and over. In the period from April 11 to 15, health workers aged 60 and over will receive the vaccine.

Illness

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a febrile, acute, usually benign and self-limiting viral illness. It is often characterized by an abrupt onset of symptoms, which are predominantly systemic, including fever, chills, tremors, headache, myalgia, and anorexia, as well as respiratory symptoms with dry cough, sore throat, and runny nose. The infection usually lasts for a week and with systemic symptoms persisting for a few days, the most important being fever.

Influenza viruses are easily transmitted by aerosols produced by infected people when they cough or sneeze. There are three types of influenza viruses: A, B, and C. Influenza C causes only mild respiratory infections, has no public health impact, and is not epidemic-related. Influenza A and B are responsible for seasonal epidemics, with influenza A virus responsible for major pandemics.

Some people, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with a comorbidity, are at a higher risk of developing complications from influenza. Vaccination is the most important intervention in reducing the impact of influenza. According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that influenza affects 5% to 10% of adults and 20% to 30% of children, causing 3 million to 5 million severe cases and 250,000 to 500,000 deaths. every year.

Places for vaccination of the fourth dose or second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for the elderly – from 80 years old and against Influenza:

Policlínica Sérgio Arouca – Rua Vital Brazil Filho, s/nº – Vital Brazil.

Polyclinic Dr. João da Silva Vizella – Rua Luiz Palmier, 726 – Barreto.

Itaipu Regional Polyclinic – Avenida Irene Lopes Sodré – Itaipu.

Regional Polyclinic Carlos Antônio da Silva – Avenida Jansen de Melo, s/nº – São Lourenço.