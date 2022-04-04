Photos confirm that the most advanced Russian fighter in operation was shot down in Ukraine

One of the most advanced fighters in the world, and main attack vector in full operation in Russia, the Sukhoi Su-35S was shot down for the first time and a photo confirms the fact.





The fighter is the latest version of the Flanker family, enshrined in the Soviet Union and feared by the West, mainly for its maneuverability with thrust vectored engines, which allow very sharp turns.

In 2020, at least 50 fighters of the model were already active, being considered “4th ++ generation”, reaching 2,500 km/h speed with a maximum altitude of 65 thousand feet (20 thousand meters) and being able to carry up to 8 tons of armaments at 12 points on the wings.

Because it was a newer version and available in smaller quantities, it was believed that it would be spared missions in Ukraine, which have been a great risk to the Russians.

Russian government videos, dated March 19, showed the model in action with the plates capped, something that did not happen before the invasion of Ukraine, but in the footage it was not clear if they were training or if they were in action in the war (below). ).

💥 Боевое применение истребителей Су-35 в ходе специальной военной операции ◽️ Впервые демонстрируются кадры выполнения ночных полетов самолетов Су-35. pic.twitter.com/t81jv6X7Z6 — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) March 20, 2022





The fighter has been for many years and is still NATO’s primary concern in air warfare, but like any equipment, it has its vulnerabilities. One of them was exposed this weekend, with the fighter being shot down by Ukrainian forces, probably by a portable missile launcher.

Reports from sources close to the Ukrainian government reported that the pilot was captured shortly after ejecting in the Kharkiv region, one of the largest military activities and heavy fighting. Russia, so far, has not commented on the downing of the aircraft, as it has done in other past cases.

Images are available below:

The Hunt and Brazil

Out of curiosity, it is worth mentioning that the Su-35 participated in the first phase of the Brazilian government’s bidding to replace the F-5E Tiger II, which has been in operation for more than 45 years. He was eliminated and did not proceed to the next phase, which was only between Frenchman Rafale, American Super Hornet and Swedish Gripen, who won the dispute.

Among the reasons that led the FAB not to buy the fighter was its above-average price and operating cost (given the size of the aircraft, which would also not fit in the hangarets of the bases in Brazil), difference in software, philosophy and operation for the planes that Brazil operated, in addition to the bad reputation of the Russian aftermarket, which was proven with the Hind helicopter.

Sukhoi Su-35S – Photo by Dmitry Terekhov



