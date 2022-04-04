Player ends Elden Ring without attacking enemies

Elden Ring has a different mechanic from other FromSoftware games: summons. Using spirits, players can have allies to fight bosses and some monsters on the map, without having to attack them directly. Performing this feature to have a “pacificist” campaign, a player went further and finished the game without attacking opponents.

Content creator “Iron Pineapple” decided to put the idea of ​​ending to the test Elden Ring without having to attack the bosses and enemies of the map directly. He used summons during more complicated battles, while one of the main challenges was keeping teammates alive in battle. For this, the youtuber used the Prophet class, which has area healing abilities. In this way, he was able to keep his spirits and NPCs alive while attacking the bosses.

In some situations, using “gravity” for the fall damage to finish off some enemies, such as Star Scourge Radahn, ended up being necessary. Iron Pineapple even jokes that it wasn’t his character that killed the enemy, but the fall. Although it seemed like an easy task when watching the video, you can see how the player needed a lot of care and attention to accomplish the feat.

Elden Ring is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC.

Source: Eurogamer