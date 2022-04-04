Pope Francis reveals his health is ‘a little capricious’

PAPAL PLANE, APR 3 (ANSA) – After using a platform lift to board the plane, Pope Francis said on Sunday that his health is “a little erratic”, mainly because of his knee problem.

“My health is a little capricious. I have this knee problem which makes it difficult for me to walk. It’s a little boring, but it’s getting better, at least I can walk, I couldn’t do that a week ago,” Jorge Bergoglio told journalists on the papal plane.

The Pontiff also confided that he can improve, but “at this age we don’t know how the game will end”. “We hope it goes well,” he added during the trip from Malta to Rome.

Francisco’s statement came a day after the 85-year-old Argentine had to use, for the first time, a lifting platform reserved for people with reduced mobility to board the plane bound for Malta, due to joint problems.

The Catholic Church leader has been complaining of knee pain for a few weeks now, even holding events sitting all the time. The health problem was reported by the cleric at a general audience in January, when he was visibly limping. (ANSA)

