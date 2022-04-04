Pope: mercy is the heart of God, which always leaves a possibility open

In the homily at Mass celebrated in the land that welcomed Saint Paul after his shipwreck, Francis spoke of forgiveness and mercy: “God who always forgives, continues to believe in us and each time gives us the possibility of starting over. , brought to Him, cannot become an occasion to begin a new, different life under the sign of mercy.”

Jackson Erpen – Vatican City

This Sunday, 3, Pope Francis continued his “brief but beautiful” trip to the Republic of Malta. After prayer in the Grotto and Basilica of St. Paul in Rabat, it was time to meet the Maltese faithful for Mass at Praça dos Celeiros, in Floriana.

Forgiveness and mercy: in the homily, inspired by the episode of the adulterous woman narrated in the Gospel of John, the Pope recalls that she “knew mercy in her misery and returned healed by the forgiveness of Jesus”, which suggests to us, as a Church, “that let us begin again to attend the school of the Gospel, the school of the God of hope that always surprises us”, because if we imitate Jesus, “we will not be led to concentrate on denouncing sins, but to go out lovingly in search of sinners.”

Addressing the approximately 20,000 faithful and representatives of different religions present at the celebration, the Pope begins by explaining that people look to Jesus to listen to him, because “his doctrine is not abstract, it touches life and frees it, transforms it. a, renew it”, which reveals the “smell of the people of God”, “which is not content with the temple made of stones, but gathers around the person of Jesus”.

But there were some absent: the woman – a lost person, astray looking for happiness in wrong ways -, and her accusers, the scribes and Pharisees, who “think they already know everything, they don’t need the teaching of Jesus”.

The Moth of Hypocrisy and the Addiction of Pointing the Finger

The accusers of the adulterous woman – Francis explains – are those who boast of being “observers of the law of God, people who are regulated and just. They do not worry about their own faults, but are very attentive in discovering others”, that is, they seek Jesus not to listen to him, but to find a reason to fall to accuse him:









“What a difference between the Master and the accusers! These quoted Scripture to condemn; Jesus, the Word of God in person, completely rehabilitates the woman, restoring her to…

It is an attempt that photographs the interiority of these cultured and religious people, who know the Scriptures, attend the temple, but subordinate all this to their own interests and do not fight the evil thoughts that stir in their hearts. In the eyes of the people, they seem to be experts of God, and yet they do not recognize Jesus; on the contrary, they see Him as an enemy they need to eliminate. To achieve this, they place a person before him, as if it were a thing, contemptuously calling her “this woman” and publicly denouncing her adultery. They press for the woman to be stoned, pouring out on her the loathing they feel for Jesus’ compassion. And they do all this under the guise of their reputation as religious men.

This fact, explains Francisco, shows that even in our religiosity “one can insinuate the moth of hypocrisy and the addiction to finger-pointing; and this at all times, in any community”:

There is always the danger of misunderstanding Jesus, having his name on one’s lips, but denying him in works. And this can be done even when banners are raised with the cross.

Mercy is the heart of God

“So – asks the Pope – how do we know if we are disciples in the Master’s school?” “By our gaze – he responds – by the way we look at our neighbor”, which can be as Jesus does, with mercy, or as the accusers of the Gospel, in an accusatory and disdainful way:

In fact, those who think they are defending the faith by pointing the finger at others may even have a religious vision, but they do not adopt the spirit of the Gospel, because they forget mercy, which is the heart of God.

Inner poverty, man’s most precious treasure

But to understand if we are true disciples of the Master, “it is also necessary to verify how we look at ourselves”. The accusers of whom the Gospel speaks think they have nothing to learn, their outward appearance is perfect, “but the truth of the heart is lacking”:

They are the figure of the believers of every age who make faith a facade element, where the solemn external aspect stands out, but the interior poverty, which is man’s most precious treasure, is lacking. In fact, what counts for Jesus is the openness available to those who do not feel perfect, but in need of salvation.

Jesus seeks the truth of the heart

In this sense, “when we are in prayer and even when we take part in beautiful religious ceremonies, it is good to ask ourselves if we are in tune with the Lord”, asking Him: “Jesus, I am here with you, but what do you want from me? What do you want to change in my heart, in my life? How do you want me to see others?”.

Questions of great value, “because the Master is not satisfied with appearance, but seeks the truth of the heart. And when we truly open our hearts to Him, Jesus can work wonders in us.” And this, happens with the adulterous woman, “her situation seems hopeless, but in her eyes a new, inconceivable horizon opens up”:

Covered with insults, ready to receive implacable words and severe punishment, with wonder she finds herself absolved by God, who opens up an unexpected future for her: “Has no one condemned you? – Jesus says to him – I do not condemn you either. Go and from now on do not sin again.” What a difference between the Master and the accusers! These quoted Scripture to condemn; Jesus, the Word of God in person, completely rehabilitates the woman, restoring her hope.

Sins and failures, occasion for new life under the sign of mercy

This case, says the Pope, teaches us “that any warning, if it is not motivated by charity and does not contain charity, sinks even more those who receive it. God, on the other hand, always leaves a possibility open and knows how to find, every time, paths of liberation and salvation”:

That woman’s life changes thanks to forgiveness. I like to think that, forgiven by Jesus, she in turn learned to forgive. Perhaps she would come to see her accusers no longer as rigid and wicked people, but as those who allowed her to meet Jesus. The Lord wants us too, his disciples, we as the Church, forgiven by him, to become tireless witnesses of reconciliation: witnesses of a God for whom there is no word “irretrievable”; of a God who always forgives, he continues to believe in us and every time he gives us the possibility to start over. There is no sin or failure that, taken to Him, cannot become an occasion to begin a new, different life under the sign of mercy..

God visits us through our inner wounds

The Lord Jesus is like that, says the Holy Father. Those who have experienced her forgiveness well know, such as the woman in the Gospel, who discovers “that God visits us through our interior wounds: it is above all in these that the Lord prefers to make himself present, since he did not come for the healthy. , but for the sick”:

And today this woman, who knew mercy in her misery and returns healed by Jesus’ forgiveness, suggests to us, as a Church, that we begin again to attend the school of the Gospel, the school of the God of hope that always surprises us. If we imitate Him, we will not be led to concentrate on denouncing sins, but to go out lovingly in search of sinners. We won’t be counting the presents, but we’ll go in search of the absent. We will not point the finger again, but we will start listening. We will not discard the despised, but we will look to those who are considered last as first. This is what Jesus teaches us today by example. Let us be surprised by Him. We welcome his news with joy.