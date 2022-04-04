Prepare your pocket! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Game Pass and Live Gold soon

Xbox Game Pass was certainly a revolution in the video game industry and could be the definitive future, but since not everything is perfect, Microsoft should soon increase subscription values. After rumors that the Redmond giant is working on a “family plan” for the service, journalist Brad Sams reveals that Game Pass and Live Gold are expected to undergo price readjustments soon.

















In the past, Microsoft has already hinted that it was trying to get rid of Live Gold, a subscription service that offers free games on a monthly basis, as well as allowing players to access online play on Xbox titles. It seems that this should happen soon, as a new rumor indicates that the company plans to delete Live Gold individual subscriptionforcing subscribers to migrate to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With Game Pass Ultimate, in addition to having access to an extensive catalog of downloadable games on PC and Xbox consoles, subscribers also receive access to Xbox Live Gold benefits, as well as access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, where they can play the titles of Game Pass via streaming on consoles, PC and mobile devices.

It turns out that as this is the premium service, it is also the most expensive, with a monthly subscription starting at R$44.99 in Brazil. According to the rumor, Microsoft plans to make Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the new “base” version of the service, excluding the individual Live Gold subscription, which costs R$34.99 a month in Brazil. This also means the end of the base version of Game Pass, which currently costs R$29.99 per month. I heard that Microsoft is studying a way to increase the price of these services [Game Pass e Live Gold] to make the R$44.99 subscription, which includes Gold, the base version, which means you get the combo of both services. I wouldn’t be surprised if they raise the price when they complete the acquisition of Activision, considering how much they’ve invested to increase the catalog of games available.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard is certainly a plausible version of the increase, but the biggest problem is that many users don’t have a Microsoft console, subscribing to Game Pass just for PC use, which doesn’t explain them paying for services like Live Gold as they don’t need it. For now, Microsoft has not commented on the matter, but it is not difficult to imagine that an increase is indeed on the way. Do you think this increase in Game Pass is harmful? Would you continue to subscribe to the service?

