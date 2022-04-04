Psychologist coordinates doctors in the Salgueiro court and sees 500 a month

At the age of 61, shopkeeper Valquíria Santana Silva still wants to step onto the avenue a lot, but in order not to let samba die, she needs to regularly attend the physiotherapy sessions she does for free at the Salgueiro court, in Andaraí, north of Rio de Janeiro. She is one of about 500 people served a month by the Sambando com Saúde project, which brings doctors from 14 different specialties into the association at zero cost for the population of the entire state — and abroad as well.

“I’m self-employed and I can’t pay R$ 100 for physiotherapy. If it wasn’t for this service, I would never be good. I still bring my 11-year-old grandson for psychological counseling and a speech therapist”, says the Bahian from Salvador, who feels severe pain in her stomach. sciatic nerve, but there is no lack of an essay.

Vilma Araújo, 56, from Maranhão, coordinates the medical team that has been working in the red and white since 2008. Daughter of a businessman, the psychologist arrived in Rio at the age of 9 with her 10 siblings and her parents. At 16, she met her husband, then a dancer at the school.

The visits and the consequent identification with the community resulted in an invitation to attend to its regulars. When she realized it, she, who was practicing at the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital, had already taken some of her co-workers to work at the place, which is less than 10 minutes away from Hupe. Today there are 12 women and 4 men divided between specialties such as geriatrics, dermatology and acupuncture. According to Vilma, the most sought after services are physiotherapy, gynecology and cardiology.

Attentive to the interview that took place on Wednesday afternoon (30), Luiz Carlos Orelha, 78, heard a slight scolding from the psychologist because he had been missing appointments with the “doctor of the heart”, as he calls it. And he still tried to defend himself.

“But I’m always here doing physiotherapy. And now I’m taking care of the prostate”, he guarantees.

Vilma says that all work at the school is done on a voluntary basis, with donations and partnerships Image: Thiago Bernardes/UOL

“We don’t have cost aid, but people”

In addition to these services, Vilma is able to offer glasses and dental braces to those in need, as a result of a partnership with companies and clinics. No money leaves Salgueiro’s cashier, she guarantees. President Andre Vaz gives the support that the medical center needs with its partners. Recently his management has done a major renovation on the site.

“We don’t have financial assistance, but people. Everything we have was donated, such as furniture, computer and medicine. The school maintains the physical structure. It also pays for the women’s gynecological exam, which is carried out by a partner laboratory at a popular price .”

I ask for everything. My nickname on the court is pidona

As a thank you, each volunteer receives a school shirt to parade at Marquês de Sapucaí. And they even attend on the day of the parades, if needed. “In the past, the cardiologist would go to the Bahian women’s ward and go crazy.”

Vilma Araújo coordinates and also consults within the Salgueiro court Image: Thiago Bernardes/UOL

Special attention to victims of gender violence

Those who benefit from the services guarantee that in less than a month they can make an appointment and undergo tests, if necessary. With the rapid service provided within the school, the population began to neglect public health services in the region.

Upon observing this movement, the city of Rio sought out Vilma for a partnership, and will begin to send professionals as social workers to work within the court as well. According to the psychologist, the service will make it possible to register more residents in the SUS (Unified Health System) and send them faster to the public network.

In addition to helping more people, another group will gain special attention with this action: women victims of violence. This is because the social worker made available by the city hall is already talking to each woman and identifying those who suffer abuse, and then provide a more humanized service.

“We still don’t need to refer victims to the police station to file a report against the aggressor, but we send them to Creas (Specialized Social Assistance Reference Center) or Cras (Social Assistance Reference Center). so first we have to see if they have the conditions and the right to some benefit and then we will know if we are going to report them”, explains Vilma.

This is the case of Geni*, 53. Attentive to the conversation, she talks for the first time about the rape she suffered three years ago. Around the same time, she discovered that three of her four children were also raped when they were still children. By their own father.

“I’m going to tell you something now that no one knows. One of my daughters recently told me that my ex-husband filled the house with men, and everyone messed with my daughters’ parts. Today they have a panic attack and one has already been admitted to the hospital. psychiatric.”

“He drank a lot and also beat me and gave me sexually transmitted disease. I’ve already separated from him, and it’s been three years since I was raped by my ex-boss. He didn’t want to pay what he owed me and he did that. He even took a picture afterwards. I didn’t report it because he said he knows my children. Just by talking I start to shake, so I run here to talk and cry.”

The room where so many people are welcomed is silent. Minutes later we concluded that victims like Geni need much more than an OR.

“There are cases that cannot be reported, like Geni’s. So I refer them to the Maria Augusta Estrella Municipal Health Center, which is an assistance service specialized in HIV/AIDS, to take care of these women. A psychiatrist from there also comes here. meet”, details Vilma.

Vilma guides patients treated in the Sambando com Saúde project Image: Thiago Bernardes/UOL

resistance at the beginning

It was only in her work as a psychologist that Vilma heard stories of gender violence. Until then, she admits, she lived in a dome, as she describes it. “She was a mother-in-law, daddy’s girl. At 16 she had a nanny and didn’t know how to do anything.”

Without much contact with the reality of the most needy communities, Vilma says that she noticed some resistance within the school at the beginning. There was suspicion about that woman coming from outside without familiarity with samba and who had never climbed a hill.

Right at the beginning I heard things like: ‘she just wants a director’s shirt, she doesn’t want anything’. They tried to take my shirt off in the middle of the avenue. Even proving that you’re there because you like it is hard

But the mistrust was overcome, she guarantees. universe also: in the rehearsals that we followed Vilma, we witnessed members going to hug her in every corner of the school.

Today, in addition to working at Salgueiro, Vilma also works at a Creas, coordinates a multidisciplinary team in a social project in an Olympic village and maintains two offices, in Tijuca and Barra da Tijuca, in the west side, where she lives.

“The other day, my husband asked how long an appointment took and asked to make an appointment for him,” she jokes, mother of a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old.

“Do you have the blue one today?”

Vilma says that the number of men and women who seek services is relatively equal. But soon after, she admits: for that to happen, she has to stay at the foot of the male wing.

“I go to the battery to get them and make them schedule a doctor. I don’t let them go. In the past, when I passed by them, they asked for the ‘little blue’, and I replied that I would only have it if they went to the urologist. One woman even complained that she had to keep running from her husband because every time he came for an appointment, he took one”, she laughs.

Anyone who proves low income can receive care at the school, even from outside the state. Appointments for appointments and exams take place on Mondays, from 10 am to 2 pm, and on Thursdays, from 6 pm to 9 pm.

*Character name has been changed for security reasons