Rock linked to Japanese mythology breaks. According to legend, freed a demonic spirit – Observer

A rock in Japan linked to Japanese mythology, and supposed to hold the spirit of a nine-tailed fox, snapped in half last month.

The stone, known as sessho-seki, the Japanese translation for “stone of death”, was found broken in Nikko National Park, about 160 kilometers north of Tokyo. Scientists, explains The Independent, believe that the rock will have broken up due to the low temperatures felt in the country combined with water infiltration in a rock crevice.

According to local popular culture, this rock would be inhabited by the spirit of a fox-shaped demon known as Tamamo-no-Mae, which could also take the form of a woman, tells The Insider. the spirit would be imprisoned in the rock about 900 years ago and it was said that anyone who approached the stone would eventually die.

The best known story of Tamamo-no-Mae dates back to the twelfth century, and involves a Japanese emperor at the time — Toba, who ruled between 1107 and 1123, explains CNN. The emperor will have been bewitched by the spirit while it assumed the female form. Shortly after meeting her, however, the leader became seriously ill, and it was one of his astrologers who discovered the woman’s true identity.

Tamamo-no-Mae then fled from the Emperor’s guards to a forest where, struck by samurai arrows, transferred his spirit to the now-broken rock.

The “killer” curse around the rock, however, as Yoshiko Okuyama, a professor of Japanese Studies at the University of Hawaii, told CNN, may have a logical explanation. The rock is located in a area with several volcanoes, so, occasionally, the release of gases due to volcanic activity may have killed some animals — and even humans — over the years.

According to Okuyama, the rock was a famous tourist site, even if his fame is reduced compared to the Myth proper around the spirit of the fox with nine tails.

“The spirit of the fox has appeared several times in modern Japanese media”, writes the American channel, often according to a narrative in which the fox, initially portrayed as a villain, ends up becoming a kind of heroine.