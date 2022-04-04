Rodrigo Mussi’s brother says that ex-BBB had “significant improvement” – Quem

+



Rodrigo Mussi (Photo: @trumpas_)

Rodrigo Mussi had “significant improvement” after more than 48 hours in the ICU, after suffering a serious car accident. The ex-BBB’s brother, Diogo Mussitold the news through Instagram stories.

“Guys, Rafinha is in the hospital and we talked to the ICU doctor. I’m going to make a video to tell you. But let me tell you, Rod had a significant improvement in the last 24 hours.” Also on Saturday (2), the lawyer said that Rodrigo was making progress and, shortly after, began the extubation process, which is usually slow and done with care.

In the stories, Diogo asked that prayers for Rodrigo continue to be said and informed details of the call from Rafael Mussi, younger brother, who is in the hospital. “His kidney function improved, he moved his arm and leg, we are extremely happy and emotional”, said the lawyer in the stories. He went on to explain that the condition is still delicate and serious, but the news is good. “He has improved a lot, there has been no worsening, controlled intracranial pressure. So his awakening will be slower, due to the severity of the injury, so extubation will not happen in the next few days”.

Diogo followed up with the good news. “The expectation is very good, I wanted to make that clear to you. Rodrigo is always at intervals between surviving and being happy. His life is like that and he is a warrior”

“He’s going to live, he’s going to get up, he’s going to walk out of there. He loves to live. He’s thirsty to live and that’s going to happen in the next few days, he’s going to walk out of there”, concluded Diogo, moved.

Rafael Mussi, younger brother of the former BBB, cried when talking about Rodrigo. “I am very happy and fulfilled. I am seeing my brother’s recovery! The recovery is evolving. This makes me very happy! He has received a lot of support from everyone, this is being important. The prayers, the affection, the dedication of everyone. I’m very happy! I’ve been with him now, his features, his countenance are much better. He moved a lot! He didn’t stop! I’m happy! He has an absurd thirst for life!”