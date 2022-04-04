Rodrigo’s brother celebrates recovery and cites ‘thirst to live’

Rafael Mussi, Rodrigo’s younger brother, posted videos on social media celebrating the ex-BBB’s recovery. The second eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo) suffered a car accident and has been hospitalized since Thursday in a serious condition.

“I want to say that today I am very happy and fulfilled, because I am seeing my brother’s recovery and he is showing signs of recovery. His recovery is being very evolutionary. This makes me very happy, because he has received a lot of support from everyone and this is being very important. The prayers, the affection, the dedication that everyone has had with him”, Rafael began.

I’m very happy that day because I was with my brother now and his face, his countenance is much better. He moved a lot. Moved a lot! Didn’t stop! He moved a lot and I’m happy, because he has an absurd thirst for life. Rafael Mussi

A medical bulletin released today on the ex-brother’s profile informs that Rodrigo had a “significant” recovery in the last 24 hours, improved kidney function and moved his arms and legs.

