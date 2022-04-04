Russian soldiers die after eating bread poisoned by civilians







At least two Russian soldiers have died and 28 are hospitalized after eating poisoned stuffed buns given to them as ‘gifts’ by Ukrainians living in the town of Izium, near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry told the British newspaper. daily mail.

According to the newspaper, the loaves were delivered to the military of Russia’s 3rd Motorized Marines Division. The 28 survivors are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). More than 500 other soldiers are also hospitalized due to “severe alcohol intoxication of unknown origin”.

As reported by the daily mailsabotage, with poison, is the latest civil war strategy by Ukrainians trying to defy Russian attempts to invade their cities.

The poisoning comes amid the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian cities and the discoveries of more than 400 civilian bodies with signs of execution in the city of Bucha. Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky accuses Russia of promoting genocide against the Ukrainian people.

stuffed breads

The stuffed bread that would have been used to poison soldiers is called pyrizhky and is a very famous delicacy in Russia and Ukraine.

It is a closed dough with a sweet or savory filling that can be baked or fried. The savory ones usually have meat or potato fillings. Sweets can be made with apples, apricots, cherries, plums or cheese.

Pyrizhkys are generally served as an appetizer or dessert to complement a meal.