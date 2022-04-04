São Paulo applies 4th dose against Covid-19 in the elderly from this Monday, 4







Woman receives vaccine against covid-19 in Brasilia photo: Reuters

Vaccination with the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in elderly people over 60 begins this Monday, 4, in the city of São Paulo. The target audience can also be immunized against influenza (influenza) from the same date. In both cases, the Municipal Health Department recommends the presentation of the identification document with photo and vaccination card.

As a requirement for vaccination against Covid, elderly people need to have received the third application for at least four months. Recently, the government of São Paulo announced that the immunization of this age group would begin in the state this week.

The City Hall also starts this Monday the application of the vaccine against the influenza virus in elderly people over 60 years of age and in health workers. The campaign was brought forward by the Municipality to March 27 and continues until June 3 throughout the capital. In 2021, more than 5.3 million people from São Paulo were vaccinated against the flu.

Vaccines against Covid-19 and influenza, reinforced the City Hall, can be administered simultaneously in the population over 12 years of age, without the need for an interval between doses. Children aged 5 to 11 years should wait a period of 15 days between the two immunizers and prioritize vaccination against Covid-19.

In the case of children, parents and legal guardians must accompany the child at the time of application, also carrying an identification document and vaccination card. There is no need to present proof of residence at the time of vaccination.

The trivalent influenza vaccine used in Brazil in 2022 features three types of virus strains in combination and protects against H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria subtypes.

Vaccination against Influenza, as well as Covid-19, is carried out in all Basic Health Units (UBSs), outpatient medical assistance (AMAs)/integrated UBSs, megaposts and drive-thrus in the capital. Until this Saturday, 2, 114,700 doses of flu vaccine were applied to the population over 70 years of age.